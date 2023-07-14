Disney’s Haunted Mansion Is Being Sold on Zillow

In an unprecedented move, the Walt Disney Company is selling the iconic Haunted Mansion on Zillow of all places. Surprisingly, it’s listed at a price that anyone can pay.

Related: ‘Haunted Mansion’ Premiere is Canceled, Actors Strike Takes Off

The Haunted Mansion is undoubtedly one of the best attractions in Disneyland, Disney World, and every other Disney Park. It has been the basis of numerous movies and brought in such residents as Eddie Murphy, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito, and even The Muppets.

It only makes sense that people would want to spend as much time there as possible. Well, In one of the strangest moves in Theme Park history, Disney is selling the Haunted Mansion on Zillow of all places. So let’s take a look at what Disney is asking for, what you’ll get, and if it’s worth it.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion Can Be Yours – For a Price

Compared to most real estate opportunities in Southern California, the Haunted Mansion is a steal. Sitting on a 58,833 sqft lot, this property would generally be priced at $134-$256/sqft. However, Disney is offering the place for one easy payment of your soul. This means that anybody has the chance to purchase this home!

And who wouldn’t want to buy it? Built in 1823, the Haunted Mansion has five bedrooms and two bathrooms, featuring amenities like no other home. Simultaneously located minutes from downtown New Orleans and directly inside Disneyland, the mansion comes with a ballroom, a cemetery, a seance room, great unnatural light, brimstone fireplaces, and random cooling without notice.

Related: Tiffany Haddish Prepared for ‘Haunted Mansion’ With a Groupon Ghost Tour

While the photos here may look dark and dingey, this mansion has a spirit all its own. If you want proof, check out the Zillow page online. All the photos truly come to life and show everything this home has to offer. If you’re still unsure that you want to purchase this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Zillow has also provided a virtual tour from one of their Top Agents.

There is truly no other home quite like the Haunted Mansion. Once people set foot inside, they never want to leave. If you are interested in buying this unique home, please get in touch with the Walt Disney Company now. We heard that people are dying to get in on this deal.

Are you interested in this one-of-a-kind opportunity? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!