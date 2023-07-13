Jamie Lee Curtis Shares BTS Look at ‘Haunted Mansion’ Costumes

In a recent post on her Instagram, Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis shared an exclusive look at Madame Leota’s costumes in Haunted Mansion (2023). And they look incredible.

The daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Jamie Lee Curtis is the official Goddess of Horror Films. The Golden Globe and SAG Award winner is arguably the most successful Scream Queen of all time, having starred as Laurie Strode in seven different Halloween movies as well as several scary classics like The Fog (1980), Prom Night (1980), and Terror Train (1980).

This summer, Curtis is continuing her frightening reign by playing Madame Leota in Disney’s Haunted Mansion (2023). And while the movie has already garnered attention for its excellent production design, she spotlighted another group of industry professionals who don’t get enough credit: the costumers.

Jamie Lee Curtis Shows Off Stunning ‘Haunted Mansion’ Costumes

When it comes to bringing the iconic Haunted Mansion characters to life, the costume team was clearly having a ball. As you can tell from the character portraits, the Hat Box Ghost and Black Widow look absolutely terrifying. However, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland had to get especially creative with Madame Leota since we see flashbacks of her as a full person, not just as a head floating in a crystal ball. And Jamie Lee Curtis loved it.

“I have never worn such gorgeous costumes as I do in [Disney’s Haunted Mansion]. They were created by Jeffrey Kurland under the direction of [Justin Simien] and were made by dressmakers, milliners, cobblers, seamstresses, and so many others,” she praised. “Intricate and bespoke, he and his team got me back my waistline for a few days. Honored to wear his designs. They give the movie such a gorgeous tapestry of color and fabric. Thank you, Jeffrey!”

When you take a close look at the outfits, you can’t help but agree. Both her purple and red gowns are meticulously detailed and perfectly accented with jewelry and pearls. Her headpiece is equally stunning, seemingly forming the iconic crystal ball that Madame Leota has been associated with since 1969 when the ride first opened.

Disney films have been on a roll recently when it comes to costume design. In the past two years, the company has taken home the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Cruella (2021) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Hopefully, they can keep this momentum going for Haunted Mansion this year.

What do you think of Madame Leota’s look in Haunted Mansion? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!