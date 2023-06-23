Jamie Lee Curtis Shares BTS Video of ‘Haunted Mansion’

In a post on her Instagram account, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed a behind-the-scenes featurette showing fans what will be coming in Disney’s new Haunted Mansion (2023) movie.

The daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood. Breaking through wither her performance as Laurie Strode in Halloween (1977), Curtis has maintained a successful career for 46 years, starring in classic films like Trading Places (1983), True Lies (1994), A Fish Called Wanda (1988), Freaky Friday (2003), Knives Out (2019), and Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), the latter of which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

However, her heart will always remain with horror films. Curtis is considered the ultimate scream queen, leading the Halloween franchise alongside Michael Myers for seven films.

This summer, Jamie Lee Curtis will be returning to horror movies yet again, albeit a more family-friendly version of it, with Disney’s Haunted Mansion. And if the behind-the-scenes footage she shared is anything to go by, it will be a ton of fun.

Jamie Lee Curtis Says ‘Haunted Mansion’ is Powerful

On the morning of June 23, 2023, Jamie Lee Curtis shared a small featurette talking about the filmmaking process for Haunted Mansion. A large emphasis was put on the sets and the accuracy of the fan-favorite ride. “In Haunted Mansion, I wanted everything to feel as if it came off of the ride,” said Director Justin Simien. “What we wanted to do was take the details fans remembered and expand the universe around them.” Curtis agreed, “It’s powerful to see it.”

Another aspect that was focused on was the comradery between the entire ensemble. Simien explained, “For me, the secret of this movie was always going to be the ensemble.” Danny DeVito shared that joy, “It was one of those casts where everybody loved each other.”

On July 28, the #HauntedMansion comes to life. Experience it only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/sFQRPcjlic — Haunted Mansion (@HauntedMansion) June 23, 2023

Throughout the video, one thing was made clear: the film will be a combination of fun and scary, something that the previous movie starring Eddie Murphy wasn’t quite able to nail. LaKeith Stanwell described it lovingly. “It’s a unique story, with levity and fun. And there’s a lot of scares as well.” Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish had another goal: “I want [audiences] to be like, ‘Whoa, wait a minute! Hold up. I’m scared but I wanna do it again.”

Haunted Mansion stars Rosario Dawson as Gabbie, Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota, Owen Wilson as Kent, Tiffany Haddish as Harriet, LaKeith Stanfield as Ben Matthias, Jared Leto as the Hat Box Ghost, Chase Dillon as Travis, and Danny DeVito as Bruce the college history professor. The film also stars Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, and Hasan Minhaj in undisclosed roles.

