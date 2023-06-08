It’s Morbin’ Time as Jared Leto Scales Berlin Hotel Facade

If you came here looking to find out if those pictures floating around of Jared Leto scaling the side of a Berlin hotel were real: Yes, actually, they were.

If you know who Jared Leto is, this isn’t surprising – this celebrity is well-known for doing weird, crazy stuff for various reasons. Most people know the famous tale of Leto mailing dead rats to his Suicide Squad co-stars. This report was false – he gave one living rat to Margot Robbie as a gift during filming, and they called him Rat-Rat.

However, this demonstrates exactly what people are willing to believe about Leto, given his reputation for being a little bit…kooky.

This is why he was spotted climbing the side of Berlin’s Hotel de Rome, with no protection of any kind visible in photos.

Fans began to wildly speculate as to what could be going on – why would Jared Leto be climbing up the side of a building with no cameras (aside from those of gawking fans) pointed at him?

Was it a publicity stunt? Is he training for a role? Did he just want to feel the wind in his hair? All these things are possible.

Why Was Jared Leto Climbing The Side of a Building?

First of all, it’s worth noting that, as impressive as some of these shots look, the reality is that Leto was only about one story off the ground, so it’s not quite as dramatic as it seems.

Some fans speculated that Leto could be training for a new Spider-Man role. While Morbius was not officially a part of the MCU – it was a Sony Pictures Marvel title, like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – a post-credit scene in the film showed a multidimensional portal opening up, which stepped Michael Keaton’s Vulture.

Vulture appeared in Tom Holland’s first Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and his appearance in Morbius likely indicates the forming of the Sinister Six. This comic book villain team joins up to take down Spider-Man.

While Jared Leto could be training to take down Tom Holland, there is another possibility: Leto’s band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, has just released a new music video for their song “Stuck,” featuring various shots of people moving in unusual or unconventional ways.

Climbing a building is also, in a way, an unconventional style of movement, so perhaps that is where the connection is happening.

For our money, though, we’d say it’s either the Spider-Man thing, or just a thing he did to get his name trending again, or maybe, an incredibly eccentric celebrity’s fun.

When it’s Morbin’ time, it’s Morbin’ time.

Why do you think Jared Leto just randomly started climbing a building? Drop your theory in the comments.