Jamie Lee Curtis Sweetly Congratulates “Film Daughter” Lindsay Lohan on Pregnancy

In an adorable post on Instagram, Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis congratulated “her film daughter” Lindsay Lohan on her pregnancy.

Related: Fans React To Angela Bassett’s Visible Disappointment At The Oscars

The daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, Jamie Lee Curtis had her breakthrough performance in John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978) as Laurie Strode, establishing Curtis as a Scream Queen. She has gone on to have iconic performances in True Lies (1994), A Fish Called Wanda (1988), Knives Out (2019), and Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress alongside Ke Huy Quan.

Curtis had another memorable performance in Freaky Friday (2003), where she plays a single mother who swaps bodies with her daughter, played by Lindsay Lohan. Recently, Lohan revealed that she was pregnant, sharing photos from her baby shower. And Jamie Lee Curtis couldn’t be a happier movie mama.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “What a Mama She’ll Be”

Related: Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to NBA Legend LeBron James’ ‘Halloween Ends’ Tweet

In March 2023, Lindsay Lohan announced she was pregnant with her first child. Everyone was excited for the Mean Girls (2004) and Falling For Christmas (2022) star, especially Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis posted on Instagram, “My friend and film daughter [Lindsay Lohan] is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

A mother herself, Curtis has raised two children with her partner Christopher Guest and has remained close with Lindsay Lohan, meaning that if Lohan needs any advice, she has the perfect person to call, although that might be a complex process.

“Every time I email her, she does, like, this row of test questions I have to answer from something that had happened in the past from a movie set, from Freaky Friday,” said Lohan. “I have to get the questions right or … she’s like, ‘Nope, not you, bye.'”

Naturally, the question of a Freaky Friday 2 has come up multiple times, with Curtis responding, “I’m 64 in a week, and Lindsay is 36… [A Freaky Friday sequel] lends itself so beautifully… It’s Disney’s to make, and I think they’re interested, and we’re talking.”

Who’s your favorite mother-daughter duo in a film? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!