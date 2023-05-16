Where is Winona Ryder in the New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Trailer?

The people who brought the Pirates of the Caribbean are back at it again, bringing another classic Disneyland ride to the big screen: Haunted Mansion.

The first trailer for Disney’s The Haunted Mansion was released today, and it comes jam-packed with all the ghosts and ghouls you would expect if you’ve ever sat in those high-backed ride cars.

The trailer features many of the film’s star-studded cast: LaKeith Stanfield steps over the threshold as Ben Matthias, the latest in a series of unfortunate strangers who will be the victim of the mansion’s happy haunts. We also see a lot of Rosario Dawson as a yet unnamed character, Tiffany Haddish as “the Psychic,” Owen Wilson as a priest named Kent, and Danny DeVito, who is only billed as “Bruce.”

We even get to see Hasan Minaj as a policeman taking a report from Stanfield and DeVito, and a brief glimpse of Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota – but there’s one star we haven’t seen, and it’s apparently driving a lot of Twitter nuts.

Where Winona Ryder please 😭 — Mad Marsh✨ (@LadyBols6620) May 16, 2023

where’s Winona? — gaums 🛼 SAW CATE (@ryderlvr) May 16, 2023

These users, and many more like them, had one simple question to ask: “Who is Winona Ryder playing?”

The cast of The Haunted Mansion was released some time ago, and while many of them have been listed as specific characters, others – like Ryder – have been left conspicuously unlabeled. This isn’t unusual for a movie of this size, but since films don’t always have this many big-name actors, those aren’t normally actors who have as devoted a fan following as Winona Ryder.

Some fans have also speculated that her character has not been announced because it constitutes a spoiler: One user suggested that she could be playing Constance Hathaway, one of the original and most dangerous haunts on the ride, and a villain in one of the popular Kingdom Hearts games.

She might be a spoiler. Betting she’s Constance Hathaway. — Steve Kidd (@MOVIELORD101) May 16, 2023

There are other big actors in the film whose parts we don’t know yet; Ryan Gosling and Dan Levy will all appear in yet unnamed roles as well. If this theory is right, it’s likely that all the other unnamed actors will play the ride’s most famous haunts.

We’ll find out for sure when Disney’s The Haunted Mansion premieres in theaters this summer on July 28.

Who do you think Winona Ryder will play in The Haunted Mansion? Which Haunts would you like to see included? Let us know in the comments.