Disney’s New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Trailer Will Frighten You Prematurely

After watching the latest trailer, your cadaverous pallor will betray an aura of foreboding, almost like you sense a disquieting metamorphosis. Does this Haunted Mansion reboot look promising? Or is it your imagination — hmm?

Related: Ghost Harass Guests Outside of the Haunted Mansion During Halfway To Halloween

The latest full trailer for Disney’s Haunted Mansion (2023) delivers all the spooky vibes one could hope for. After receiving a PG-13 rating a few weeks back, the film’s latest preview gives audiences a taste of what they will expect from this version of the story based on the famous attraction at Disneyland. Not only does the reboot look more frightening than The Haunted Mansion (2003) starring Eddie Murphy, but it also seems to have better acting. And, of course, this trailer is filled with easter eggs.

We get much more in this new trailer than the teaser we saw a few months ago. While the first one sets up Rosario Dawson’s character to be the lead, this one highlights LaKeith Stanfield a lot more, who will presumably have the most amount of screen time in the film. That wouldn’t be so bad as the Oscar Nominated actor has some impressive credits, such as Get Out (2017), Atlanta, and Judas and the Black Messiah (2021).

We also see more of Tiffany Haddish’s character for the first time, rounding off the “ghost-busting” team of experts who plan on performing an exorcism in the mansion. The trailer also shows us more footage of Jamie Lee Curtis’s Madame Leota and Jared Leto’s Hat-Box Ghost. The latter of which delivers a stellar vocal performance.

While more easter eggs are shown in this new footage, one of the best moments comes in the first eerie scene. Stanfield stares at a mirror in the addict, the one that all Guests who have experienced the ride are familiar with. No one else is in the reflection until he sees the Bride’s Ghost holding an axe. He turns around to see no one there, yet the axe is still thrown at him, hitting the mirror, which still shows the Bride. You might not realize it, but this moment perfectly pays tribute to the scenery from the ride. There are also many other moments like this in the trailer like the two Ghost Gunmen shooting each other, the Piano Playing Ghost, and everything in between.

Related: Good Omen Revealed For ‘Haunted Mansion’ Development

It’s always hard to predict whether a Disney film will be successful or not these days. The studio has recently several disappointments lately, so it needs a winner here. However, Haunted Mansion (2023) does look promising with its impressive cast and plenty of fan service. Will it be the next Pirates of the Caribbean (2003)? Or will it be more like the Jungle Cruse (2021)? Find out when the film materializes in theaters on July 28.

Are you excited for Haunted Mansion (2023)? Let us know in the comments.