Good Omen Revealed For ‘Haunted Mansion’ Development

The Haunted Mansion is one of Disney’s most successful rides, so much so that it’s achieved its own cult following, its own stores at Disney World and Disneyland, and now a second film adaptation in production. While the Eddie Murphy variation wasn’t an awful movie, many claim it didn’t represent the attraction correctly. That might be about to change.

Judging from the trailer above, Disney might be preparing to go full horror with their newest adaptation. While some Beetlejuice vibes are going on here, it’s clear that this will indeed be a dark horror-comedy with a star-studded cast. However, it’s the attention to detail and accuracy that has our attention.

Leota’s Good Omen For ‘The Haunted Mansion’

The Haunted Mansion is home to many iconic happy haunts, and many of them will be portrayed by famous performers in the upcoming adaptation. Jamie Lee Curtis picks up the ball as Madame Leota, and her recent production photos have shown that we are getting a more faithful version of the character than in the previous adaptation from 2003.

Jennifer Tilly is the Marilyn Monroe of horror movies, and although her performance as Leota was definitely a memorable feature, it wasn’t exactly what some were probably expecting. However, something was pointed out about Curtis’s new, more ride-accurate design.

@mr.unofficialceo makes a several interesting points about the reveal in the TikTok above, but one that truly has our attention is his color theory. While the use of the blue hues might simply be an artistic choice, it definitely feels like Disney is going for something more accurate to what Guests experience aboard the attraction.

That might seem small to some, but it might also be a huge tell for Disney’s new movie. The film already features two horror icons (Jamie Lee Curtis and Winona Ryder) in its main cast, meaning that the film could pull the mansion back into its original horror roots. We can only wait until the premier to know for sure.

What are your thoughts on the new Haunted Mansion? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!