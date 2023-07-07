Native Americans Slam Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ for Appropriation

Amid the upcoming premiere of Disney’s Haunted Mansion (2023), Native Americans have spoken out against the film due to the cultural appropriation seen in its marketing.

Disney fans around the world are excited for Haunted Mansion, a new film adaptation of one of the most popular rides in Disneyland. While the movie brings many classic Haunted Mansion characters to life, like Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota and Jared Leto as the Hat-Box Ghost, plenty of actors come in with brand new personas, including Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, and newcomer Chase Dillon.

Disney Park fanatics could not be more excited, especially after the last attempt in 2003 left much to be desired. However, some people have already spoken out against the film and demanding the film be canceled for its appropriation of Native American culture.

‘Haunted Mansion’ is Appropriating Native American Culture

Recently, Disney’s Haunted Mansion has come under fire for using white sage in a poster promoting the film. White sage has become increasingly popular in New Age healing, especially in the form of a smudge stick. However, most people partake in this trend without recognizing its Native American history.

Tongva comic book artist and illustrator Weshoyot Alvitre raised the issue in a Tweet, saying, “This is some cultural appropriation, [Disney], and needs to be remedied with an apology NOW! Our traditional plants are not yours to exploit in this way.” She ended her tweet by saying, “Our medicine is NOT for your entertainment.” Alvitre further highlighted the issue by circling the sage used in the film’s poster.

This is some cultural appropriation @DisneyStudios @Disney and needs to be remedied with an apology NOW!

Our traditional plants are not yours to exploit in this way #ProtectWhiteSage

Please #retweet. Our medicine is NOT for your entertainment pic.twitter.com/ZmiGD17HGW — Weshoyot Alvitre (@weshoyot) June 27, 2023

While this may seem like a minor issue, this is a significant problem in the Native American community because it’s led to people overharvesting and poaching the plant. This means that white sage could quickly become endangered or even extinct.

This is not the first time the Walt Disney Company has been called out for appropriating Native American culture. The most well-known offense is found in Peter Pan (1953), where their language and mannerisms are played for comedic effect combined with a song that is blatantly racist.

Do you think this will lead to the cancellation of the Haunted Mansion movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!