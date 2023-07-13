Tiffany Haddish Prepared for ‘Haunted Mansion’ With a Groupon Ghost Tour

Every actor has a different journey when it comes to preparing for a role. Some spend weeks studying every single nuance of the script. Others spend all of their time in character. Haunted Mansion (2023) star Tiffany Haddish has a different trick up her sleeve: Groupon.

Based on the iconic Disneyland ride, Walt Disney Pictures’ Haunted Mansion has a fantastic cast that includes Rosario Dawson as Gabbie, Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota, LaKeith Stanfield as Ben, Owen Wilson as Kent, Danny DeVito as Bruce, Jared Leto as the Hatbox Ghost, and Chase Dillon as Travis. It also features Dan Levy and Winona Ryder in undisclosed roles.

That being said, there’s no one quite like Tiffany Haddish. One of the funniest comedians working right now, Haddish is sure to bring her delightful energy to the film as the psychic Harriet. And she made sure of that in the most Tiffany Hadish way possible: by using Groupon to go on a walking ghost tour in New Orleans.

Tiffany Haddish Went on a Groupon Ghost Tour for ‘Haunted Mansion,’ Befuddling Jamie Lee Curtis

Tiffany Haddish is the queen of Groupon. She achieved this status after telling a story where she went on a swamp tour with her Girls Trip (2017) costar Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she revealed that she did a similar thing for Haunted Mansion, except she and her friends went on a New Orleans ghost tour.

“I did the haunted walking tour. I had got a Groupon. None of the cast went with me, but my team, my hair and makeup, my assistant. Yeah, with a Groupon. I do everything on Groupon,” said Haddish, “It was a walking one. It was five of us. It was only, like, $100.”

Jamie Lee Curtis was completely baffled by this, saying that this is a reality show she’d like to see. “Let me remind you something,” said Curtis politely, “It’s a Disney movie. I know Sean Bailey. I think Sean would have arranged a ghost tour for you.”

However, Tiffany Haddish was not having it.”Well, I didn’t want them spending unnecessary money. I want them to pay me… I would prefer to go and invest my little $100 in a Groupon, support a small business.” While Curtis was still in disbelief, Haddish kindly offered to buy another Groupon for them to take a ghost tour together. And frankly, that’s a reality show we’d like to see.

