Owen Wilson Confirms Detail About ‘Loki’ Season 2

The anticipation for Season Two of Loki continues to rise more than Mobius’ love of jet skis and horn-headed tricksters. Season 1’s finale not only initiated the enormity of the stakes for Season Two, but also for the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the unraveling of the multiverse. Owen Wilson (Mobius) divulged a preview of what to expect from the rebellious TVA agent next season.

In the Season 1 finale, the elimination of the Multiverse Time-Keeper, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), by the Loki variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), irreparably splintered the Sacred Timeline. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) realized the magnitude of the situation and reunited with TVA agent, Mobius and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), to warn of the catastrophe. Yet, the God of Mischief was gobsmacked to discover that Mobius and the others were unaware of his identity. His confusion transformed into dread as a new massive statue of another He Who Remains variant stood before him.

It is yet to be revealed how Mobius joins the cause to save the Multiverse from his current boss. However, the most recent Season 2 teaser trailer has placed Loki and Mobius in the past to help undo the impending “Multiversal War.” One scene had the intrepid time-travelers observing a scientist, Victor Timely, as he pontificated about the future. This Kang variant is sourced directly from Marvel Comics. He is a character that seeks to position himself at the dawn of the 20th Century Industrial Era to manipulate the future through his influence over technological advancements. So if Loki and Mobius hope to extinguish the unfurling of time itself, this will be a place to start for these time-keepers.

The trailer left many excited fans wondering how Season 2’s storyline will unfold. Owen Wilson elaborated during an interview that he enjoyed making Season 2 more than Season 1. He continued to confirm that the series will go deeper into his backstory. This small detail relieved many Loki viewers to know that Mobius will become a series fixture this upcoming season.

While the veteran actor could not reveal any more details, Disney’s Upfront event displayed a promotional costume that Mobius will don in the following season. It is called a “temporal suit” and many fans have speculated that it will be used by Mobius to avoid detection by the TVA. The first season addressed that variants give off a “temporal aura” and the suit could nullify those effects to make the silver-haired renegade invisible to detection as they travel through time.

More updates are expected to arrive within the next couple of months as Loki Season 2 premieres Friday, October 6, 2023 on Disney+.