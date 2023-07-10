Haunted Mansion Shutting Down Just as Movie Hits Theaters, Disney Worried About Another Flop?

The Haunted Mansion is shutting down, only days after the film adaptation of the iconic Disney Parks attraction is released.

Disney Parks have many features in common (aside from their general vibe of joy and timeless earnestness, that is); currently, The Haunted Mansion dark ride greets Guests at Disneyland, Magic Kingdom, and Tokyo Disneyland, while the similar Phantom Manor (Disneyland Paris) and Mystic Manor (Hong Kong Disneyland) exist elsewhere.

However, The Haunted Mansion is one of the oldest and most iconic attractions (with the concept actually predating the founding of Disneyland itself) and unquestionably one of the biggest draws for families. So why is it being shut down so close to one of its biggest moments in pop culture ever?

Related: Amid Delays, EPCOT Transformation Apparently Still at the Forefront

‘Haunted Mansion’ Will Be Released in Theaters in July

Twitter source @AshleyLCarter1 recently posted that the Disney World Magic Kingdom Haunted Mansion will be closing down between August 7-9, reportedly for “routine refurbishment,” which sounds innocuous enough.

Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom will close briefly Aug. 7-9 for "routine refurbishment," according to the Disney World website. pic.twitter.com/TJfmWGM8pd — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 10, 2023

However, the Justin Simien-directed Haunted Mansion film is scheduled to be released nationwide on July 28, which basically means that a week after a movie that took years to develop and produce, Disney is shutting down its source material in its single biggest Park.

If it is for “routine refurbishment,” one would think the Walt Disney Company would want to take care of that before they released a massive advertisement for the ride across the country, during the popular summer months, when it desperately needs people to come to the Magic Kingdom.

Is Disney Worried About ‘Haunted Mansion?’

It is worth noting that Walt Disney Pictures is currently in the middle of a vicious losing streak when it comes to movie releases; by some measures, the costly flops of Elemental (2023), Strange World (2022), Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) have cost the studio nearly a billion dollars in losses.

Even if Elemental is showing surprising staying power in international markets and might eventually make its money back, it is not a good look for the company to have so many misfires in a row.

Related: Disney Closes Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion and Peter Pan Rides Indefinitely

The film adaptation of Haunted Mansion, with its built-in name recognition and nostalgia factor, might be able to turn things around for the company. Or, on the other hand, Disney could be worried about the embarrassment factor of its second attempt to turn the ride into a film flopping and decide to quietly shut it down for a while.

Then, of course, there is the chance that it might be culturally “canceled” before it has even hit theaters.

Disney has a lot to worry about these days.

‘Haunted Mansion’ Was in Development for Years

After the flop of the Eddie Murphy-led adaptation (2003), it took years for Disney to get another Haunted Mansion in theaters.

For quite some time, Mexican filmmaker and horror legend Guillermo del Toro was attached to the project, but considering he has an entire, extensive Wikipedia page about projects he has not gotten around to, that was probably not a good route for Disney.

The current film is directed by Justin Simien and written by Katie Dippold and will star Danny DeVito, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto (as the Hatbox Ghost, naturally). Dan Levy and Winona Ryder are also set to appear in the movie.

It could be just a coincidence that Disney has to do some routine repairs on The Haunted Mansion, right after this opens to audiences. But maybe not.

Do you think Haunted Mansion will flop in theaters? Let us know in the comments!