“Send Help,” Dozens Trapped on Universal Studios Ride

Dozens of Guests got temporarily trapped on one of Universal Studio’s most popular rides.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to some incredible rides and attractions, some of which are considered to be the best in the country. The Resort’s two newest additions, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World VelociCoaster, proved Universal is willing to step forward and innovate, providing some of the most thrilling attractions to ever open.

However, Universal’s long list of attractions already includes a fantastic ride.

At The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Guests will find tons of exciting activities themed around the Harry Potter franchise. The most popular of these choices is the E-Ticket ride, Harry Potter, and the Forbidden Journey.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey takes Wizards and Witches on an unforgettable journey beginning at Hogwarts Castle. This thrilling adventure is available to Guests at Universal Studios Hollywood and Islands of Adventure!

Unfortunately, this ride broke down recently, leaving Guests dangling high above the tracks.

During the breakdown, one Guest took a photo while the lights were on:

SEND HELP

The Guest claims they were trapped on the attraction for at least 20 minutes until being rescued. This is definitely an interesting ride to get stuck on, with the ride vehicle leaving Guests dangling high above the tracks below.

Soon, Universal will be expanding its Harry Potter experiences once again with the construction of Epic Universe at the Universal Orlando Resort.

This new third theme park will feature an all-new section of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter as well as a new version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

