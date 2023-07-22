Wizarding World Scare Zone Coming to Halloween Horror Nights, Report Claims

For the first time in 32 years, Halloween Horror Nights is coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter!

The Wizarding World at Universal Studios Florida – Previous Coverage of This Announcement – Rumor Confirmed?

Announced just a day ago, Inside The Magic covered a rumor and speculation that Death Eaters would be coming to Universal Studios Florida for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. According to recent reports from fans updating Guests online on what’s happening throughout Universal Studios Park, some interesting things have popped up throughout London and within the Diagon Alley portion of the Wizarding World.

Initially, this was considered an experience within the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, specifically inside Diagon Alley. The props are speculated to be for Halloween Horror Nights 32, as a recent announcement was released indicating that the famous and villainous Death Eaters would be arriving this year in time for the biggest Halloween event of the year, HHN32. Universal Parks News Today reported that the Death Eaters would be coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Diagon Alley this year throughout select nights for HHN 32. Again, this is purely speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, with the recent photos released from inside Diagon Alley and Knockturn Alley showing crates and possible fog machines, one can determine that something HHN-related is coming to the Wizarding World this year.

It would appear that we now have confirmation on an actual scare zone in the form of Death Eaters coming to Universal Studios Florida for the first time this year!

Death Eaters Scare Zone Coming to Universal Studios Florida

According to Orlando Amusement on Twitter, a Death Eaters scare zone has been confirmed for Halloween Horror Nights. The tweet below gives us the information we need to ensure this news potential. We say potentially as no official announcement has come out of Universal Studios Florida.

BREAKING:

The first ever Harry Potter Death Eater scare zone is coming to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights this year!

Setup is underway in Diagon Alley for the scare zone, as various props and fog machines now line the area!

Again, folks, this is purely speculation, but Orlando Amusement is a trusted and irrefutable source that pumps out legit and accurate content based on factual evidence. No other news has come out of Universal Orlando Resort, but the evidence points to a scare zone coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.