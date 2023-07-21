New Rule Denies Entry to Disney Passholders Effective Immediately

According to reports, a new rule at this Disney Resort could deny entry to Passholders effectively immediately.

Disneyland Paris Sturring up Trouble?

Disneyland Paris is home to a beautiful and elegant Resort that offers Guests a wide variety of experiences, attractions, and dining options – all immersed in the Disney House of Mouse. But trouble has been brewing up for quite some time through different avenues. The biggest news to come out of this Disney Resort was a few months ago when Disneyland Paris announced that its Cast Members would be striking indefinitely. The strike comes just weeks after Disney Cast Members at Walt Disney World reached a new deal with Unions and Disney regarding higher wages, leading this European Disney Park to follow suit. Disney Park even went as far as sending out a warning to Guests visiting the Park on the days of the strike, letting them know about the possibility of numerous disruptions throughout Disneyland Paris. Wait times for attractions throughout the Park reached new heights during the strike, leading to many angry and disappointed Guests on vacation. According to Thrill Data, the wait times for the most popular attractions at Disneyland Paris reached four times higher than usual. DLP Report on Twitter has been following the strike closely and posting updates daily, sometimes multiple times throughout the day, informing Guests about the recent developments. A notification was sent to Guests visiting Disneyland Paris last month, warning them of potential closures, disruptions, and cancelations due to the ongoing Cast Member strike. The lastest update has no end in sight for the strike to end as Cast Members reject the company proposal.

Disneyland Paris is under fire for implementing a new rule that will deny entry to Passholders attempting to enter the Park because of this new rule.

DLP to Deny Entry to Passholders Because of This One New Rule

According to DLP Report on Twitter, Legacy Annual Passholders can no longer present their mobile devices to show their pass, effective immediately. A physical pass must now be given for these Passholders to enter the Park. Failure to not provide a physical pass will result in denied entry.

Despite legacy Annual Passes (Magic+, Infinity..) being available digitally in the official Disneyland Paris App, note that ticketing Cast Members will REFUSE to let Guests use the digital version. You must have the physical card or will be flat out denied entry. pic.twitter.com/hUkhHBVZqm — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 21, 2023

This new rule has Disneyland Paris Legacy Passholders (Magic+, Infinity, etc.) in fury as some have already been denied entry to the Park. On the other hand, some Passholders are mentioning still gaining access to the Park, but this is official, and no word from Disneyland Paris, other than the new rule discussed above, has been released. But this Disney Resort is experiencing much more disgruntlement from the fanbase.

This Resort Is Suffering Left and Right

One of our own Inside, The Magic writers recently wrote an op-ed on why and how Disneyland Paris’s new project is a swing and a miss. DLP is also hard at work with multiple projects, such as the one that will completely dismantle and destroy an iconic attraction to make way for something new and more exciting. Disneyland Paris also reworked their entire Passhodler system, with many Disney fans calling it expensive, overbearing, and unnecessary. The new program debuted with a slew of “unusable” benefits. This Disney Park is currently suffering, but hopefully, some relief will be on the way as the Park just passed the $2 billion mark earlier this year.