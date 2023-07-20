Iconic Disney Coaster Shutting Down For Foreseeable Future

A popular Disney Park ride will be closing for the foreseeable future.

The Disney Parks are known for a lot of things, but at the top of the list are al of the incredible rides and attractions Guests can find at the theme parks. From Haunted Mansion to Expedition Everest, there’s something for everyone, no matter the age, or height.

However, one attraction stands above the rest, becoming synonymous with the Disney theme parks: Space Mountain.

This beloved ride was one of Disney’s first major ventures into roller coasters, following the legendary Matterhorn Bobsleds at the original Disneyland Resort.

Space Mountain can be found at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris, each featuring its own unique experiences and quirks to Guests.

Unfortunately, two of these attractions will be shutting down in the near future, one of which will be closed for an indefinite amount of time.

This roller coaster will be closing on September 18 for a routine refurbishment. At this time, there is no reopening date for the attraction.

The version found at Disneyland Paris is quite different than the rest of the Space Mountains across the globe. This attraction has a long history at the Resort, undergoing several iterations over the years. Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris was eventually turned into Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain in 2016 and has remained the same ever since.

Big things are happening with Tokyo Disneyland’s version of Space Mountain, with crews preparing to completely demolish the attraction.

This project was announced last year, with Disney revealing its plans to completely overhaul the entirety of the Tomorrowland section of the theme park. In 2024, Space Mountain as we know it will close permanently at the Resort, with a newer and more exciting rendition of the classic coaster on the way.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney Park roller coaster?