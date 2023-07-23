Universal Studios Attraction Abandoned By Theme Park, Closed Permanently

An attraction has been left completely abandoned.

The Universal Orlando Resort has expanded significantly in recent times. Now that the Resort features both Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and Jurassic World VelociCoaster, many are calling the Universal Orlando Resort one of the best theme park locations in the country.

Soon, this title will truly be validated with the addition of Epic Universe, an ambitious third theme park coming to Universal Orlando very soon.

However, to make way for all of these exciting projects, several rides and attractions had to close permanently at the Resort, one of which was an absolutely iconic piece of Universal Studios history.

On May 9, 2023, Poseidon’s Fury, a legendary attraction located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, held its final performances. This unique, water-based attraction first opened in 1999 and has been a cult classic among Guests for decades.

The announcement came quick, with the closure of the attraction coming even quicker.

At the time of publishing this article, the attraction’s replacement has not yet been revealed, but we can only hope it’s as exciting and original as Posedion’s Fury.

Since the closure, the attraction has remained abandoned at the Park, as you can see in the photos below:

July 21 aerial photos of the former Poseidon’s Fury.

As we stated earlier, there has been no word from Universal as to what will replace this beloved attraction. It’s been rumored that the entire Lost Continent area of the Resort will be rethemed to something entirely new.

Epic Universe is set to open in the summer of 2025, and we cannot wait to check it out when it finally opens. For more on Epic Inmverse, click here.

Do you miss this attraction? Are you excited about Epic Universe?