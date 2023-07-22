New Universal Studios Park Revealed in Aerial Photos

Walt Disney World’s main rival, Universal Studios Orlando has been investing in some serious advancements to expand their resort. They recently announced that their KidZone area will be replaced by a DreamWorks Animation themed land. It will be the new home to iconic characters such as Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and the Trolls. The construction has not ceased at Universal as they are also toiling to build an entirely new park called “Epic Universe.” This third amusement park has proposed four (unofficially confirmed) fully-immersive themed lands that will include a — Super Nintendo World, Universal Classic Monsters, the Wizarding World’s Ministry of Magic and How to Train Your Dragon.

The fourth land is based off the classic animated film about a likeable Viking outcast, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), that befriends an adorable, mythical dragon named Toothless. This location plans to be a massive land that will not only be geared towards children, but older thrill-seekers too. Newly leaked photos confirm this with an aerial shot of its new rollercoaster under construction. The wooden roof is part of the “How To Train Your Dragon” rollercoaster’s loading station. The launch port can be seen below it as well.

Original concept art for the “How to Train Your Dragon” amusement park was announced back in 2019, but construction was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NBCUniversal presented to fans that guests would enter a portal where they would journey to the Isle of Berk. The land would contain the enormous Viking and Dragon statues that served as the landmarks to the kingdom. The photo here also shows two detailed Viking ships for the lagoon area.

Furthermore, another aerial photo gives a bird’s eye view at what the new land will include:

1. First tower to two spinning rides

2. The foundation for the second tower

3. The new coaster station

4. Unload/Offload platform of the boat attraction

5. The bridge that will connect of the lagoon.

The white structure will be the “Great Hall” and it will serve as the centerpiece of the land. In addition, the new “How to Train Your Dragon” rollercoaster will be a steel launched coaster that will encompass the Great Hall hilltops area that will loom in the background. Every attraction in this land will be themed to train guests to be “dragon riders.” Its construction is to the Northwest of the land and will pass below the lagoon and under the bridge. This multi-launch coaster is predicted to have the same “thrill level” as “Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.”

Lastly, the “Splash Battle” boat ride has been proposed as an interactive experience that will allow guests to shoot water at targets from hydro-cannons as the boat floats gently down the track. The vehicles will most likely look more like Viking ships to be in keeping with the land’s theme. These developments for the “How To Train Your Dragon” land are certainly looking promising.

If this land is any indication of the new park’s production value, then Disney World will truly have an even tougher competition ahead of them. It will be like West Side Story, except the street gangs are all-powerful corporations that battle for the love of consumers’ nostalgia.

How to Train Your Dragon at Universal’s Epic Universe is scheduled to open in Orlando, FL in 2025.