Retired Universal Attraction Reborn, Classic Attraction Gets Major Facelift in New Exclusive Photos

Universal Studios Florida is well underway, with the construction of a brand-new land coming next year. New exclusive aerial photos have shown one attraction returning in a new form while another opening day attraction finally got a much-needed facelift to its outdoor portion.

DreamWorks Land Coming in 2024 to Universal Studios Florida

Coming next year, Universal Orlando Resort has just announced that a brand-new land is coming to the formal KidsZone area. DreamWorks is taking over a new immersive and family-friendly place for Guests to enjoy. The ground will be inspired and feature the beloved characters of the DreamWorks Animation Studios. According to the official Universal website, popular franchises like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, and more will be brought to life in a whole new way. Guests will also enjoy special meet-n-greets with these characters and others like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse. Universal has not released any further news on this matter as this is breaking news out of Universal Orlando Resort. But more details will be shared.

DreamWorks Destination, DreamWorks SKG, DreamWorks experience, and DreamWorks animation will all be brought to life within this new land opening in 2024. Dubbed “DreamWorks theme Park,” this new area will replace Curious George and others as the formal KidsZone is demolished to make way for thrill rides. The DreamWorks land is well underway. New aerial photos reveal exciting details about a retired attraction returning in a new form and a classic attraction finally getting some love and attention.

New Aerial Photos Reveal Some Exciting New Details About DreamWorks Land

Bioreconstruct on Twitter is a professional theme Park photography account specializing in aerial photos of your favorite theme Parks, such as Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Bioreconstruct also provides fans with updates on construction areas for upcoming new lands, attractions, experiences, and so much more. Recently, the account uploaded a slew of new and exciting photos giving us a more understanding and better detail of the upcoming DreamsWork Land:

Aerial overview of Dreamworks land construction. pic.twitter.com/Ie6NS5eNka — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 21, 2023

Besides that, Bioreconstruct confirmed what many were speculating after Universal released a teaser image of the new land coming next year. Shrek 4-D closed its doors to make way for the unique and fun-filled Villain-Con Minion Blast, which opened just last week. Shrek had a meet-n-greet that was also torn down as it was part of the attraction but later got his area along with Donkey and Fiona. In the photo revealed by Universal, Guests, and fans began to speculate that Shrek was getting a brand new attraction experience in the form of his swamp, as seen in the film franchise.

Here’s a list of the features we will likely see in the new for 2024 DreamWorks KidZone at Universal Orlando!

A Trolls themed family coaster🎢

A new Shrek meet and greet

Themed character balloons 🎈

Themed food and beverages 🍕

Interactive play spaces 🛝@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/GogM2MdJgZ — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) July 20, 2023

In the image to the right, you can see a swamp-like area similar to the one we have all seen in the movies, where our lovable Green Orge lives. Speculation is coming out that this will be a new attraction experience in the form of a meet-n-greet with better theming, better photo opportunities, and more.

While this construction continues, E.T. Adventure has been experiencing some delays and setbacks with the building around the ride. Many thought this indicated that the attraction was getting a retheming, but Universal shot down those rumors, ensuing us all that E.T. is here to stay! Some new construction is taking place in the outdoor queue of the ride, which has been lacking a more impressive storefront and exit. The exit was a bit mundane, with zero theming and a weird path that confused a lot of Guests and children—no more confusion now, as the outdoor for E.T. Adventure will feature all-new walking paths.

