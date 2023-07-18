Mysterious Fire Breaks Out on Disney Property

In a Disney World incident yesterday, a mysterious fire broke out on Disney property near I-4.

Disney World Incident – A Fire Breaks Out on Disney Property

Yesterday evening, a fire broke out on Disney property, possibly near I-4 within Walt Disney World Resort. The fire was caught on camera by Showcase of Wishes on Twitter. The fire does not appear to be controlled, indicating something must have happened that was not meant to occur yesterday evening. Here are the photos from Showcase of Wishes on Twitter:

Smoke rising near Celebration.

Maybe near I-4? pic.twitter.com/hTWBlrggK7 — Showcase of Wishes (@ShowcaseWishes) July 17, 2023

Some people commented on the thread, trying to figure out what was going on as smoke could be seen as you made your way through Disney property. Showcase of Wishes did not put a definitive reason for the fire as no official report came out yesterday evening about this Disney World incident. One person commented that it might have been an alleged car fire, while another mentioned it was near Safari TRL & Parkway in Osceola, Florida.

Showcase of Wishes on Twitter also provided more photos of the fire that mysteriously broke out on Disney property yesterday evening:

No official report has been released from Walt Disney World Resort as we continue to monitor this situation. That could be a minor incident, as we have no news on whether or not anyone was seriously injured or hurt.

In Other News: Abigail Disney Was Arrested During a Protest

According to FOX News, Abigail Disney, the heiress to the billion-dollar Disney fortune, was arrested yesterday afternoon after blocking a small airport servicing private jet departures and arrivals out of New York. Several climate change activists and members of New York Communities for Change, Planet Over Profit, and Sunrise Movement NYC joined Disney. Their alleged intentions were to protest and disrupt the “exclusive vacations of wealthy fossil fuel investors and polluters driving the climate crisis,” according to a press release. Disney and her activists formed a blockade around the regional East Hampton Airport in Wainscott, New York.

According to the leaked photos and videos of the incident yesterday afternoon, Disney and her climate change companions formed a blockade at the main entrance of the East Hampton Airport, which does not fly out commercial flights. The airport is conveniently located around a luxurious community in Eastern Long Island that is “home to several celebrities and affluent residents,” according to FOX. An organizer of Planet Over Profit mentioned how “these same rich people farted into the Hamptons on private jets are often the ones who make their money industries that hugely accelerate the climate crisis.” This protest is just one of many planned for that area for several days. There is no further news or reports of Abigail Disney’s arrest and current charges, if any.

