Disney Park Updates Guests on Strikes After Civil Unrest Leads to Closures and More

Disneyland Paris has an official update for Guests on when the next strikes could occur following the Paris protests. The Disney Park has been experiencing a lot of Cast Member strikes following negotiations falling out for higher pay and better living standards. Now, civil unrest has erupted throughout the country, mainly in Paris, following the police shooting of an unarmed young man.

Civil Unrest in Paris: Police Shoot Unarmed Young Man, Leading to Protests

Last Tuesday, a young man was shot to death by Paris police following some kind of altercation between the boy and authorities. The teenager, Nahel, was stopped during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre when the footage was captured by a passerby showing two officers standing on the driver’s side of the car when one of the officers pulled out their weapon and shot the young man without any immediate threat shown. The boy’s killing has sparked outrage around Paris, leading to civil unrest and multiple protests that have shut down parts of the city, along with Disneyland Paris.

Disneyland Paris Announces Closing Times Amid Civil Unrest

To protect the Guest experience at Disneyland Paris, the Park announced last week that both Parks would be shutting down early following the protests that have caused fires, clashes with police, and civil unrest to erupt across Paris. The Disney Park announced they would shut down early to allow Guests and Cast Members to get home safely.

⚠️ Both Disneyland Paris Theme Parks will close at 9:30pm tonight due to unrest in France, and to allow Guests and Cast Members to get home safely. Disney Dreams! will not be performed. Disney Village will be closing at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/BHkwyUzPMq — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 1, 2023

Since then, the Park has been in regular operation with no word on whether the Park would close down early again due to the ongoing protests around the city and country. After the demonstrations and following multiple Cast Member strikes, Disneyland Paris has given an official update on when said strikes would commence. Here’s what we know.

Disneyland Paris Announces When Cast Member Strikes Could Commence

For folks looking to make a trip to the city of love in the coming months, there are some things you need to be aware of – the protests have not stopped after police killed the young man, and the Cast Member strikes will continue again in the coming months. Disneyland Paris has updated its Guests with news on when the strikes could pick up again. DLP Report on Twitter is the number one news source for all things Disneyland Paris. Here’s what they said concerning the protests and strikes:

With the current unrest in France, the upcoming summer holidays and the negotiations with Disney in August, Disneyland Paris Unions have announced that they would not call for strikes in July or August.

They have however suggested that the movement could resume in September. pic.twitter.com/BThedzb5vt — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 3, 2023

According to DLP Report on Twitter, Disneyland Paris is looking to commence Cast Member strikes in September, after the unrest in France has simmered down, to protect Cast Members and Guests while visiting DLP in the coming months. The suggestion is that the movement (strikes) could commence in September, with no official word on whether or not they will. Those looking to make a trip to Paris for this Disney Park should plan accordingly and ensure your safety comes first.

