UPDATE: Inspection Begins on Coaster Following Terrifying Incident

After news broke out and circulated the country, inspections and a formal investigation are finally commencing on the FURY 325 roller coaster in Carowinds following a scary video showing one of the support beams having a crack all the way through with riders still onboard.

Did you hear the news?! Structural Problem on Coaster Prompts Theme Park Maintenance

Fury 325 Roller Coaster Incident

Last week, one of Carowind’s roller coasters, Fury 325, was captured on video showing a massive crack on one of its support beams, leading to a mass panic and news media outlets grabbing the news of this horrible incident. Riders were still on the coaster passing through the support beam and showing the beam barely hanging on. The word got around, and no news outlet was not covering this story, including Inside The Magic.

Fury 325 at Carowinds, has now been shut down thanks to a visitor who spotted this massive crack in the support beam. Huge shout out to Jeremy Wagner for getting the video and telling Carowinds about it. #wcnc pic.twitter.com/vqJU2J0upL — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) July 1, 2023

Jeremy Wagner was able to get this video out and potentially save countless lives had this support beam problem not been found. You can see in the video above that as the riders zoom by, the entire top portion of the beam can be seen shifting forward, leading to a possible incident had this problem not been addressed. Inspections and a formal investigation are underway for the Fury 325 roller coaster. Here’s what we know.

Did you hear about this?! Disney World Considering’ Nuclear Option’ for Park Expansion

Inspection and Investigation Commences for Roller Coaster

Fury 325 is now under an official investigation, and reviews have begun on the ride. Reports from the Carowinds Theme Park show photos and videos of Park maintenance personnel inspecting the ride and ensuring no other damage is around the coaster.

Track inspection on Fury 325 pic.twitter.com/oYCFeM4IDu — Carowinds Fans Only (@CarowindsFansOn) July 2, 2023

Carowinds Fan Only on Twitter posted the above images a few days ago after news broke out of the support beam showing structural damage. The theme Park seems to be working around the clock to ensure the roller coaster is not only up to code but also stable enough to welcome riders once again back sometime shortly, as the roller coaster has been officially shut down since the video went viral of the support beam from last week. After the ride shut down, the next day, photos were also released of some patchwork that had been done on the ride, indicating that more maintenance and work was on the way for this coaster.

For now, Carowinds is quietly at work ensuring that Fury 325 and the other rides within the theme Park are up to code and not experiencing any further structural problems that could put Guests in harm’s way. No word yet on when the ride is expected to reopen, but be sure to follow Inside The Magic for more news on Fury 325 and all your other favorite theme Park attractions around the globe.