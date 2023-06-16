World’s Biggest Indoor ‘Harry Potter’ Theme Park Opens

No need for “alohomora” because the world’s biggest indoor Harry Potter theme park is now officially open!

When Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in 1997, nobody could have predicted the worldwide phenomenon it would still be over 25 years later. Today, the Harry Potter franchise has made its author JK Rowling a billionaire – as well as spawning a multi-billion dollar film franchise, a spinoff series, a stage show on Broadway and the West End, an upcoming HBO adaptation, and multiple theme parks.

After the films wrapped up in 2011, fans were overjoyed to be able to continue their adventures with Harry and co. via Universal Orlando Resort’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Located in a brand-new land in Universal Islands of Adventure, this presented fans with a replica of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, not to mention three rides: Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, and Dragon Challenge.

In the decade since its opening, the area has undergone multiple upgrades, such as the replacement of Dragon Challenge with Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the addition of a second Harry Potter-themed land over at Universal Studios Florida. Universal has also reworked its magic across the world, developing three more Wizarding World of Harry Potters at Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Beijing.

Now, another Park has been added to the global Harry Potter roster – with a twist. Over in the UK, fans can experience the actual sets used by the likes of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter. As of today (June 16), fans can experience the same at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter.

Located in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward, The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo was built on the former site of the 100-year-old Toshimaen Park. Guests can explore iconic sites such as the Hogwarts Express, Diagon Alley, The Great Hall, the Ministry of Magic, and the Forbidden Forest, as well as get up close and personal with real props and costumes from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series.

Visitors can also enjoy afternoon tea, typical British food items such as fish and chips and roast beef, and beverages inspired by the novels and films (by which we mean Butterbeer galore).

The new Harry Potter theme park was opened by Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), who teamed up with young Guests to “cast a spell” during the ribbon-cutting.

Guests will need to reserve entry to the Park, which costs ¥6,300 ($45) for adults, ¥5,200 ($37) for those between the ages of 12 to 17, and ¥3,800 ($27) for children ages 4 to 11. Tickets are available via The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo website.