JK Rowling Gives Hilarious Response to Fan’s Tweet About Harry Potter

JK Rowling is mostly famous for two things: creating the Harry Potter universe we all know and love, and being a controversial figure, especially when it comes to her tweets.

In 2019, the author divided opinion when she shared a tweet regarding gender identity, which upset many members of the trans community. Since then, Rowling has been caught up in an ongoing row with countless users on the platform.

That’s the simple way to put it — Rowling has defiantly stood her ground with her stance on the subject, and last year even became the target of death threats following the knife attack on fellow controversial author Salmon Rushdie.

Although you could also make the case that Rowling certainly likes to kick the hornet’s nest from time to time, with provocative tweets such as “Merry TERFmas”, a dig at those who’ve labelled her a “TERF”, which means “trans-exclusionary radical feminist”.

Many Harry Potter actors have defended Rowling against the backlash, including the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Miriam Margoyles, and Evanna Lynch, while others, such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, have condemned her views, while standing in solidarity with the trans community.

Putting the gender identity issue aside, though, there’s another pattern in Rowling’s tweets, in that she’s no stranger to a good dose of wit. And one of her latest tweets is no exception, although it may change the way you look at Harry Potter…

The author is also known for making huge revelations about several Harry Potter characters on the platform, oftentimes revealing to fans what certain Wizarding World inhabitants might be doing at this point in time (within the world of fiction, of course).

But recently, she made a pretty unusual joke that the Boy Who Lived himself may have turned to the darkness in times of distress…

Harry Potter certainly had a great deal to put up with during his time at Hogwarts. Not only was he singled out a lot of the time by teachers and students for being an infamous wizard, he also had to face the wrath Tom Riddle/Lord Voldemort every year.

We know, however, that “all is well” for Harry in the end, as the final book’s epilogue, which takes place 19 years later, reveals that he’s married to and has a family with Ginny Weasley, which is later elaborated upon in West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016).

But what if Harry strayed from the light somewhere between leaving Hogwarts and becoming a responsible adult in the Wizarding World? Or perhaps even during his time at Hogwarts? Well, JK Rowling certainly lends to the possibility with her recent tweet.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a photograph of a man posing for a mugshot after being arrested for drug offenses, above a caption that reads: “Harry Potter, 52, of Greenville”.

Yes, this man’s name is Harry Potter! No relation, of course, but in sharing the tweet, the user added their own caption, “I have questions”, jokingly pertaining to the Boy Who Lived.

JK Rowling soon came across the tweet, and wasted no time in reacting to it, by jokingly responding with, “Never said it was easy being the chosen one”.

And, having an enormous following, the author’s retweet garnered a lot of replies of its own, with one user saying “what an amazing imagination you got. indeed inspirational, what it is more fascinating for me is your ability to turn crack cocaine into witchcraft and magic. wonderfully done ma’am. #truelegend.”

We’re sure this won’t be the last time JK Rowling tweets about everyone’s favorite wizard. Now that there’s a Harry Potter television series in development, the author is preparing for the same kind of backlash the open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) received due to her involvement. as she recently shared a tweet saying she had ordered a “large stock of champagne”.

There’s also another game in the works in the form of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA), so it doesn’t look like the online discourse will end anytime soon. Or Rowling’s tweets, for that matter.

There’s currently no release date for the Harry Potter reboot, but you can check out the first teaser from HBO below:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011) are now all streaming on Netflix.

Hogwarts Legacy is on sale now. There’s currently no release date for the upcoming game Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

