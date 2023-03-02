Universal’s Famous Butterbeer Is CHANGING

Universal’s most iconic snack is getting a major update today.

When The Wizarding World of Harry Potter first opened at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, there was a lot that Guests were excited to see. From seeing Hogwarts castle for the first time to visiting all of their favorite wizarding shops, there was so much to do. However, one of the most exciting things that the land had to offer was the opportunity for Guests to try Butterbeer for the first time – the famous drink from the books.

In the Harry Potter books, the drink is described as having a sweet butterscotch taste, being served either hot or cold, and having a slight alcoholic content. In the parks, some of those original traits carry on. Butterbeer is served hot, cold, and frozen in both Hogsmeade in Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley in Universal Studios, and you can get it from a variety of locations, restaurants, and carts. The standard cold butterbeer is a butterscotchy cream soda with a sweet, creamy foam topping. The frozen variation has a slushy texture, and the hot version is akin to a butterscotch hot chocolate.

Butterbeer was received VERY well by Guests, and even today, it’s not strange to see a 30+ minute wait to get the drink. Disney even attempted their own version of a drink as iconic as Butterbeer with Blue and Green Milk inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (to less favorable reviews). However, there was one major issue with Butterbeer.

The licensing rules inside the Wizarding World of Harry Potter make some food and drink options a little strict – for example, very few “muggle” brands (like Coke products) are allowed to be sold inside. Team Members were instructed to serve Butterbeer as is, with no substitutions or changes (including fan hacks like putting shots of Firewhisky in it). And although the cream topping came from a separate dispenser, all Butterbeer had to be served with it, meaning vegans or those who couldn’t eat dairy could not enjoy the drink.

Last summer, Guests were finally able to start ordering the Butterbeer sans foam topping. However, starting today, Universal is now serving a fully non-dairy Butterbeer that comes with a vegan cream topping. Now, everyone can enjoy the full Butterbeer experience, no matter their dietary restrictions.

A new, non-dairy Butterbeer is here! You can find this vegan version of the favorite beverage in both cold and frozen at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade or the Leaky Cauldron. pic.twitter.com/V6Io1qB4f0 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 2, 2023

This drink is available both cold and frozen at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade or the Leaky Cauldron in Diagon Alley, so Guests will have to go to those quick-service restaurants for these versions instead of the usual stands. It looks like, for now, there is no non-dairy option for hot Butterbeer.