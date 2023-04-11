Universal Set to Close Iconic ‘Harry Potter’ Experience

Potterheads, raise your wands in farewell — Universal Studios Florida just announced the closure of a Wizarding World of Harry Potter staple.

It’s an exciting time for Universal Orlando. The Resort is currently building its third immersive Park, Epic Universe, which will reportedly welcome lands inspired by Super Nintendo, How to Train Your Dragon (2010), Universal Monsters, and even more Harry Potter.

Unfortunately, we still have two more years to wait for Epic Universe — it’s currently scheduled to open in the summer of 2025. But it seems like there’ll be plenty to keep us busy at existing Universal Parks in the meantime.

Not only is Universal Studios Florida reportedly working on a new nighttime spectacular, it just revealed that it’s closing the Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle in Islands of Adventure to “make way for future show enhancements.”

The good news? Islands of Adventure seems set to receive an upgraded nighttime show over at Hogwarts — perhaps something similar to Dark Arts at Universal Studios Hollywood, which uses drones to light up the skies over Hogwarts with a Patronus.

But the bad news is, of course, that we have to say goodbye to Nighttime Lights for a little while.

Universal has confirmed that Hogwarts Castle will light up for the last time on May 9 – the same day Poseidon’s Fury is also set to close at Islands of Adventure.

Nighttime Lights currently plays multiple showtimes at Universal Islands of Adventure on select nights. Performances start at dusk, using Hogwarts Castle as a backdrop for a magical projection show that Universal describes as a “dazzling spectacle of music and lights.”

On select nights, watch in awe from Hogsmeade™ village as projections are cast against the majestic backdrop of the castle. Embrace your Hogwarts™ pride as the four houses are celebrated in stunning light and sound. It’s a beautiful way to end your day at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

As of now, Nighttime Lights has no confirmed reopening date. Universal is also yet to confirm whether it will return under the same name. Here’s hoping for an experience even more magical than the last.