Universal to Steal Disney’s Thunder With New Rumored Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort has been hard at work.

Universal Orlando, home to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings. Both theme parks bring something unique to the table, and in just a couple of years, Universal will introduce another theme park to the fold in the Epic Universe.

With Epic Universe on the way, many fans would think that Universal would be content to sit idly by and wait for its massive construction project to be finished, but that is not the case.

Universal Studios Florida is just months away from opening Minions VillainCon, an all-new moving walkway experience that will take over the place where Shrek 4-D once was located. In addition, the theme park just closed down the Woody Woodpecker KidZone permanently and there are a rumors that a massive interactive DreamWorks experience will be going in that area.

But, that’s not all.

Universal Orlando is currently in the midst of testing drones for a rumored new show.

Amusement Insider posted a video of the testing that took place over the lagoon at Universal Studios Florida.

Drones Over Universal Studios Orlando Testing. These seen over the main lagoon, Studios side. Fishy

Drones Over Universal Studios Orlando Testing. These seen over the main lagoon, Studios side. Fishy #orlando https://t.co/e3WJClJTa5 pic.twitter.com/jM9Vqvx5Mh — Amusement Insider (@AmusementInside) January 31, 2023

There have been rumors for a couple of years that Walt Disney World Resort could introduce a drone show at one of its Disney Parks, but nothing has come to light.

Disneyland Paris just started its own drone show, but nothing has been brought to the Parks in the United States, as of yet. Now, it seems that Universal Orlando– Disney’s biggest competition— is going to beat the Mouse to it.

While Universal has some nighttime show offerings, including a show that runs seasonally at Hogwarts Castle in Islands of Adventure as part of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Universal’s Cinematic Celebration projection show on the barges in the lagoon, there has never been a large-scale nighttime entertainment.

A drone show could be the next attraction to take over Universal and, honestly, it would be pretty cool to see what they could dream up utilizing this technology as a way to heat up the competition with Disney a little more.

What do you think of Universal Orlando testing a drone show? Let us know in the comments below!