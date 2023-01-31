Universal Orlando Makes Up Ground on Disney Quickly With Another Major Project

Universal Orlando Resort is quickly becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country.

It’s not enough that Universal Parks & Resorts is currently in the midst of plans to construct an all-new theme park in Frisco, Texas, as well as a Halloween Horror Nights-esque experience in Las Vegas that will be year-round.

Universal is also planning major expansions for its two current theme park areas, with Universal Studios Hollywood counting down the days until its grand opening of Super Nintendo World, and Universal Orlando Resort in the midst of massive expansions and revamps at Universal Studios Florida, which include a Minions-themed attraction set to open this summer, and a rumored DreamWorks area that will take over the Woody Woodpecker KidZone that closed this past January.

Of course, the biggest of all these projects is none other than Epic Universe.

The all-new theme park will open in 2025 and is set to be the largest Universal Park in the world. Universal Orlando has already begun construction on three hotels around the theme park, but it seems that others are wanting to get in on the action, as well.

WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal recently reported that the Maryland-based The Buccini/Pollin Group Inc. wants to bring a new luxury Marriott-brand hotel to Central Florida near Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe theme park.

This past week, the company filed plans with Orange County for a Marriott W Hotel property on 10 acres at the northwest corner of Destination Parkway and Universal Boulevard. The new hotel means more jobs, opportunities for vendors, and much more coming to the area.

A luxury hotel option near Epic Universe will also help to balance out pricing with more competition rising around the area. It’s unclear if this hotel will be a “Universal Partners” hotel with a shuttle to and from the theme parks, but this certainly looks like it could be a viable option.

Walt Disney World Resort has several “partner hotels” and it seems that Universal’s expansion could mean that its “partner hotel plan” could change in the future to match what its competitor is doing.

When Universal finishes construction of its three new hotels near Epic Universe, it will have a total of 10 hotels.

The Epic Universe will have its own version of Super Nintendo World. In addition, other rumored lands include an expansion to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a Classic Universal Monsters land, a Central Hub, and a How to Train Your Dragon land.

What do you think of the tourism Universal Orlando Resort is bringing to the area? Let us know in the comments!