Universal Orlando Makes Up Ground on Disney Quickly With Another Major Project

in Universal Orlando

Posted on by Andrew Boardwine Leave a comment
Disney and Universal

Universal Orlando Resort is quickly becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country.

It’s not enough that Universal Parks & Resorts is currently in the midst of plans to construct an all-new theme park in Frisco, Texas, as well as a Halloween Horror Nights-esque experience in Las Vegas that will be year-round.

three young Guests visiting Hogsmeade at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal's Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort
Credit: Universal

Universal is also planning major expansions for its two current theme park areas, with Universal Studios Hollywood counting down the days until its grand opening of Super Nintendo World, and Universal Orlando Resort in the midst of massive expansions and revamps at Universal Studios Florida, which include a Minions-themed attraction set to open this summer, and a rumored DreamWorks area that will take over the Woody Woodpecker KidZone that closed this past January.

Of course, the biggest of all these projects is none other than Epic Universe.

universals epic universe
Credit: Universal

The all-new theme park will open in 2025 and is set to be the largest Universal Park in the world. Universal Orlando has already begun construction on three hotels around the theme park, but it seems that others are wanting to get in on the action, as well.

WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal recently reported that the Maryland-based The Buccini/Pollin Group Inc. wants to bring a new luxury Marriott-brand hotel to Central Florida near Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe theme park.

This past week, the company filed plans with Orange County for a Marriott W Hotel property on 10 acres at the northwest corner of Destination Parkway and Universal Boulevard. The new hotel means more jobs, opportunities for vendors, and much more coming to the area.

Universal's Epic Universe
Credit: Universal Orlando

A luxury hotel option near Epic Universe will also help to balance out pricing with more competition rising around the area. It’s unclear if this hotel will be a “Universal Partners” hotel with a shuttle to and from the theme parks, but this certainly looks like it could be a viable option.

Walt Disney World Resort has several “partner hotels” and it seems that Universal’s expansion could mean that its “partner hotel plan” could change in the future to match what its competitor is doing.

When Universal finishes construction of its three new hotels near Epic Universe, it will have a total of 10 hotels.

The Epic Universe will have its own version of Super Nintendo World. In addition, other rumored lands include an expansion to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a Classic Universal Monsters land, a Central Hub, and a How to Train Your Dragon land.

What do you think of the tourism Universal Orlando Resort is bringing to the area? Let us know in the comments!

Andrew Boardwine

A frequent visitor of Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, Andrew will likely be found freefalling on Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or enjoying Pirates of the Caribbean. Over at Universal, he'll be taking in the thrills of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Revenge of the Mummy

Be the first to comment!