Guests Recall Painful, Traumatic Evacuation From ‘Harry Potter’ Ride

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort promises an unforgettable, magical adventure. Unfortunately, some recent Guests will forever remember their Harry Potter ride experience for all the wrong reasons.

Reddit user u/HollowSnoggle visited Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure with their family. While in Hogsmeade, the pair rode Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. All was well until the ride suddenly stopped at the Whomping Willow scene.

At this point in the attraction, Guests are titled backward, facing upwards. The family was stuck in that position for around 20 minutes before Universal Team Members began the evacuation process.

“It was in the precise worst possible position on the whole ride – I was on the right at the end so felt the most of the tilt,” the Guest recalled. “With the harness around me and being a bigger than normal person it was extremely claustrophobic and uncomfortable! I had to do box breathing to overcome the anxiety and attempt to sit up from time to time!”

“After the time passed the team decided they couldn’t get it going so a full evac was needed so they managed to put the carriages facing forwards and then engineers had to come around and manually move them to these side walking platforms and put barriers up to stop anyone falling,” they wrote. “This process took an hour, to make matters worse my daughter pulled the harness tighter by accident when the ride was put upright and it was pushing down hard on her legs.”

“Won’t be going on that ride again I don’t think,” the Guest concluded.

Thankfully, everyone evacuated safely. Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on the Iconic Harry Potter Ride

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey is a Guest favorite in Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Hollywood. Begin your thrilling adventure inside Hogwarts Castle, where you’ll journey into your favorite Wizarding World memories!

“Enter through the towering castle gates and make your way down the familiar passageways and corridors of Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,” reads the official description of the Harry Potter ride. “Then soar above the castle grounds as you join Harry Potter™ and his friends on a thrilling adventure. Groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technology (and a little magic) creates a one-of-a-kind ride.”

Have you ever evacuated from a Harry Potter ride at Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Park operations.