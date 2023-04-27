A brand-new theme park inspired by the Harry Potter franchise is gearing up to welcome fans of the Wizarding World. Can the experience beat previous disappointments?

The Wizarding World has recently stirred more than cauldrons among fans, with a divisive remake of the Harry Potter franchise on its way, significant backlash and heated debate surrounding the latest installment in J.K.Rowling’s universe, and severe disappointment by the existing theme park experiences. But, just as the British author J.K. Rowling is unbothered by boycott threats, plans for a new Harry Potter-inspired theme park continue to move forward, with an official opening date announced.

Theme parks and immersive experiences inspired by the Harry Potter franchise are often a hit or miss for Rowling’s Wizarding World fans. While some locations like “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” themed areas at NBCUniversal theme parks worldwide have gained praise with the experiences they offer, other traveling and permanent locations have sparked debate among fans and locals, gaining severe criticism and demanding immediate closures.

Despite those stumbles, the expansion of experiences and theme parks inspired by the fan-favorite franchise and J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World has not stopped. And the latest immersive location is ready to welcome Guests to live their own magical adventure.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter is gearing up to open the gates to Hogwarts, welcoming Wizarding World fans of all ages on June 16, 2023. The opening of this new location follows the success of its London-based namesake, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, bringing Tokyo fans of Rowling’s Wizarding World closer to the franchise’s magic.

The media and a small group of local elementary school students were invited to a preview event of the upcoming location, allowing them to be the first to explore Hogwarts Castle’s Great Hall. “I was impressed that everything was replicated in minute detail. I can’t wait for the opening,” said Setsuna Goto, an 11-year-old elementary school student.

The new Harry Potter-inspired experience will be located in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward and is finishing construction on what was the 30,000-square meter site of Toshimaen Park, one of the largest amusement parks in the capital, which, unfortunately, closed its gates in August 2020 after nearly 100 years of operations.

When the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter opens its doors this summer, fans will be able to explore iconic sets from the beloved franchise, including Platform 9 3/4, Diagon Alley, Hogwarts Castle’s Great Hall, and the Forbidden Forest, finding props like wands used by their favorite characters, The Goblet of Fire from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), and Professor Dumbledore’s Memory Cabinet, and meeting creatures like Dobby, Aragog, and Buckbeak.

The Tour will also showcase Sound and Visual Effects used in the movies, costumes, and interactive experiences, as well as a few dining locations and two shops — the Studio Shop and the Railway Shop.

There are two shops at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – the Studio Shop and the Railway Shop. The Studio shop — only available to ticket holders — will be home to an extensive collection of Wizarding World products, including items exclusive to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, making it the world's largest Studio Tour Shop.

With so much to see and do, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter will surely have a significant impact upon its opening. Still, only fans will tell if the new location is a smashing success or an unfortunate stumble.

Harry Potter-inspired experiences around the world

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise can immerse themselves in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter thanks to NBCUniversal theme parks, with locations inspired by the beloved franchise at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort — at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure — Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort.

As if that weren’t enough, there are plans to bring an all-new Wizarding World-inspired area to life at Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming theme park, Universal’s Epic Universe.

In addition, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World has inspired multiple permanent and traveling interactive exhibits, including the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter. This experience allows Guests to venture into the Forbidden Forest, visit Gringotts Wizarding Bank, take a herbology lesson at Professor Sprout’s Greenhouse, and more!

