Animatronic Quietly Removed From Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean

An infamous character has gone missing from Disney’s iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

While Disney may be best known for its wide collection of movies and streaming services, ranging from Star Wars and Indiana Jones to Star Wars and Marvel, the theme parks are truly where the magic can be found.

And no Disney Park discussion would be complete without mentioning one of the most famous theme park rides in the world: Pirates of the Caribbean. This classic dark ride takes Guests through a colonial town that’s being raided by pirates. Along the way, Guests will narrowly avoid canon fire, sing along to classic pirate jingles, and of course, come face to face with Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Unfortunately, an animatronic figure has gone missing from this legendary ride, as revealed by DLP Report. A cat has been mysteriously removed from the attraction:

🔧 Lost: the left cat before the drop in Pirates of the Caribbean. Not afraid of fire. Likes rum. If found please call Disneyland Paris Maintenance. pic.twitter.com/FgNfHLoCxr — DLP Report (@DLPReport) August 14, 2023

Usually, there are two cats surrounding this pirate above Guests, until recently. This animatronic has gone missing, seemingly overnight, with no explanation.

We assume that this figure needed some type of refurbishment or repair, leaving Disney no choice but to remove it from the attraction. Hopefully, it will make a quick return!

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of, if not the most iconic theme park ride of all time, and can be found in multiple Disney Parks and Resorts across the globe. There’s a version at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the Disneyland Resort in California, Disneyland Paris, the Tokyo Disney Resort, and the Shanghai Disney Resort.

This classic attraction spawned one of Disney’s most lucrative film franchises of all time, too, of course being The Pirates of the Caribbean film series starring Johnny Depp.

This beloved film franchise is currently on hiatus, but there have been rumors swirling for years claiming that we will see Captain Jack Sparrow on the silver screen once again.

What’s your favorite theme park ride? Do you enjoy riding Pirates of the Caribbean?