Disney Shutting Down ‘Indiana Jones’ at Park Indefinitely

A popular ‘Indiana Jones’-themed attraction will soon be shutting down at the Disney Parks for an unknown amount of time.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are famous for their fun, family-friendly atmosphere and iconic locations. From Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, to Shanghai Disneyland, there’s magic waiting for each and every Guest lucky enough to plan a trip to these incredible places.

Over the years, Disney has created some truly breathtaking rides and attractions. From classic adventures like Pirates of the Caribbean to more thrilling and high-tech experiences like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Guests can discover dozens of incredible experiences.

One of Disney’s most iconic and beloved attractions features the legendary Harrison Ford, portraying his most recognizable role as Indiana Jones.

The Indiana Jones Adventure opened in 1995 at the Disneyland Resort, quickly becoming one of the most popular attractions Disney has ever created. Eventually, the Indiana Jones franchise would make its way to several other places, such as Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

At Disneyland Paris, Guests can enjoy a roller coaster themed to the iconic film series, called Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril.

Unfortunately, this attraction will be closing very soon. As reported by pixiedust.be, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril will close on September 25, shutting down for an indefinite amount of time.

Hopefully, this closure will not last too long, and Guests will once again be able to ride it!

As we said, the Indiana Jones film franchise is represented quite well at the Disney parks. Guests can enjoy the riveting stunt show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as the iconic original attraction at Disneyland in California.

