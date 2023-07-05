Disney Gives Iconic Monorail New Look at Walt Disney World

Disney has made some changes to its iconic Monorail system, giving the legendary service a new look in Florida.

With the Walt Disney World Resort being so big, Guests have a ton of different options when it comes to navigating the Resort. Guests can, of course, use the buses, which are arguably the most popular mode of transport at Disney World.

Guests also can use the incredible Skyliner to get to and from Hollywood Studios and EPCOT, as well as several hotels across the property.

Guests who enjoy the water can hop aboard one of the several water taxis and boats sprinkled across the Walt Disney World Resort but be warned; these are typically the slowest option.

However, the most iconic way to traverse the Walt Disney World Resort has to be on the Monorail.

The Monorail has served as Disney World’s flagship mode of transport for decades, with Monorails being prevalent at Disneyland and other Disney Resorts across the world.

While slightly dated, hopping aboard these white train cars is so much fun and gives Guests a great view of Disney World. They’re not that fast, but they certainly are unique.

Recently, Disney began working at the Transportation and Ticket Center (TTC), upgrading the Monorail sign.

This location acts as a hub where Guests can navigate between several Parks. The new signage features new lighting effects. A look at the new sign can be seen at wdwmagic.com.