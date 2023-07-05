Mold running Rampant at Disney World Location

Some Guests were shocked and surprised to see mold growing at one of Walt Disney World’s most popular theme parks.

The Walt Disney World Resort is a massive vacation destination, offering Guests hundreds of magical experiences around every corner. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, there’s no shortage of fun and exciting adventures.

Guests also shouldn’t forget that there are two incredible water parks on the property as well as Disney Springs, the Walt Disney World’s massive shopping and dining entrance.

It’s been proven that Walt Disney World, specifically Magic Kingdom is the most popular theme park in the world, and for good reason.

A big reason the Disney Parks are considered some of the best in the world comes down to their service and cleanliness. Disney is notorious for employing incredible workers, called Cast Members, as well going above and beyond in terms of maintaining the Parks.

Unfortunately, Guests noticed mold growing at a section of the Park, going against Disney’s ideal level of cleanliness. Photos of the mold were shared on Twitter by Michael (@innoventioneast):

In Disney’s Hollywood Studios, mold is growing exponentially on the former Streets of America façade on Grand Avenue. It seems maintenance is no longer a priority at the Disney Parks.

We can honestly say we’re not surprised this area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios has fallen to the wayside a little, as it is one of the oldest sections in the Park. This specific area is part of the former Streets of America location of the Park, an area that was closed to make way for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Hopefully, this issue will be taken care of quickly, but with so many more popular and exciting locations to visit at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we wouldn’t be surprised if this issue persists.

What’s your favorite Park at Walt Disney World Resort? Have you ever seen mold at Disney? Let us know in the comments below!