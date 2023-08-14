Disney Warns Guests to Skip Its Worst-Rated Theme Park

In a new update, Disney warns Guests not to visit a certain theme park.

From Magic Kingdom in Florida to Disneyland in California, the Disney Parks are notoriously crowded. No matter which Park you choose, you will be waiting in line at one point or another. This is exactly why Disney has introduced multiple ways to beat the crowds at the Parks, with services like FastPasses and Disney Genie+.

Disney Genie is an incredibly controversial topic within the Disney Park community, but there’s no doubt that paying more can leave you waiting a lot less. This service is a cash cow for Disney, with millions purchasing it every year.

However, Disney Park attendance is not what it used to be.

The summer of 2023 has proven to be quite bare in terms of attendance at the DIsney theme parks. The Walt Disney World Resort saw its lowest attendance numbers in over a decade during the month of July, indicating a seriously large portion of Guests chose not to vacation at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” during the summer.

The same is happening over at the Disneyland Paris Resort, with one Park specifically: the Walt Disney Studios Park.

This Park features some of the more exciting rides and attractions at the European Resort, like Avengers Campus and the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. However, this Park is often criticized for not having much to do, with many Guests feeling it does not meet the “Disney standard” that so many other Parks like Disney’s Animal Kingdon, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney California Adventure do.

With a new sign, Disneyland Paris is seemingly acknowledging this fact, advising Guests that if they visit later in the day, there will hardly be any crowds.

You can take a look at this new sign down below:

✨ « Conseil malin » à l’entrée du Parc Walt Disney Studios 🎬✨#disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/HBa7vpztKg — 🧞‍♂️ Disney Cave 0f Wonders 💫🏰 (@Cave0fWonders) August 14, 2023

The English version of the sign reads, “Top Tip: Visit from 3 pm to 10 pm.” Walt Disney Studios Park has been blasted many times for feeling “cheap” and lacing that Disney spark that is found at so many other Parks. While Guests can certainly still have a lot of fun here, this theme park is often called the worst Disney theme park in the world. It’s incredibly fascinating to see Disney actively advertise to Guests that they should skip a theme park until later in the day.

Even places like the Orange County Register ranked Walt Disney Studios Park in last place, citing a lack of innovative rides and a boring theme.

One fan account responded to this new sign, saying, “Disney should close this park, only keep Avengers Campus and the Tower of Terror, demolish all the rest of the park, and rebuild something that’s up to Disney standards.”

We hope with more time and a rumored expansion on the way, this Disney theme park will one day reach its full potential. But for now, we recommend visiting from 3 pm to 10 pm.

When’s the least crowded you’ve seen the Disney Parks be? What’s your favorite Disney theme park?