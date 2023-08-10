Guests Strip Naked, Twerk, Flash and Fight at the Disney Parks

We’ve seen Guests strip naked, flash each other and engage in physical altercations at the Disney Parks, all in just the span of one year.

Over the last few months, we’ve seen some truly shocking stuff happen at the Disney Parks and Resorts. From arguments and fistfights to unfortunate accidents and lawsuits, pretty much anything that could happen has happened at the Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resorts.

No matter how hard Disney tries to ensure that the Parks remain a family-friendly places where Guests of all ages can explore and have fun, something is always bound to go wrong, even at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Below are some of the craziest stories involving Disney Park Guests, ranging from slightly naughty to downright illegal.

The Disney Parks and Resorts all have their own rules and regulations that Guests are expected to follow, but sometimes Guests do their own thing, breaking the rules in unprecedented ways.

Below are some of the craziest things Disney Guests have done in the last year, but just a warning, things will get NSFW.

Fights at Disney

By far, the most unbelievable stories involve fights at the Disney Parks. With Disney World being called “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” you’d expect this to be the last place that violent fistfights and brawls break out.

Unfortunately, you would be wrong, with multiple altercations occurring over the last several months. A major altercation broke out at the entrance of Magic Kingdom this summer, leaving Guests bruised and bloody. The video went viral on social media, showing the unbelievable sight right in front of hundreds of Guests.

The fight took place on a Monday afternoon in May at Magic Kingdom, right in front of the main train station for the Walt Disney World Railroad.

In the summer of 2022, a massive fistfight formed in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom, getting national coverage due to the intensity. No matter how much security and rules Disney enforces at its theme parks, there’s always bound to be an incident or two.

Another fight broke out in the Tomorrowland section of Magic Kingdom, though this ended a lot sooner than the previous example.

Clothing Optional?

While it may be hard to believe, we’ve seen several Guests take off their clothes while visiting the Disney Parks and Resorts. One of the most shocking examples involves the Skyliner at Walt Disney World. Due to the sheer size of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, Guests are given quite a few options in the way of transportation.

Guests can choose to ride one of the dozens of buses across the Resort, but they can also travel in more interesting ways. If Guests are waiting to visit E COT or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, certain hotels allow Guests to travel by boat to these theme parks.

Of course, there is also the Monorail which is Disney’s most iconic and infamous mode of transportation to date. This “futuristic” train ride can be found at several Disney Parks, allowing Guests to travel in style. However, Disney’s Skyliner is the most efficient way to get around, taking Guests to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios in sky-high buckets.

Unfortunately, one Guest decided to travel on Disney World’s Skyliner in quite a “unique” way, taking off their top and flashing their bare chest to other Guests who passed them by. Aside from this being illegal, it’s also against Walt Disney World rules and could’ve resulted in a total ban from the Resort.

The video went viral on social media and prompted outrage from Disney Guests and fans alike.

Uh oh! Is this a thing now? pic.twitter.com/DFnzYQFfm9 — Colonel World Famous Dave Ensign (@WFDaveEnsign) January 6, 2023

Believe it or not, this was not the only time a Guest flashed their bare chest while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in the last year. At EPCOT, one Guest took a photo of themselves lifting up their shirt to reveal their breasts, sharing the photo on their verified Twitter account.

As we said before, this type of activity is strictly against Walt Disney World rules and regulations. Doing this is also illegal, especially when considering the amount of minors that could be inside the Disney Parks at any given time.

You can take a look at the photo down below:

Lol hope the lifetime ban is worth it pic.twitter.com/Ijs83w2DLM — Gratuitous Theme Parks (@GratThemeParks) February 20, 2023

This topic will transition quite nicely with the next one: wardrobe choices. While most of the Disney Parks rules may be in place to ensure the Resorts remain safe for all Guests, Disney still expects fans and Guests to wear appropriate clothing while having fun.

Believe it or not, Guests also break these rules on the daily, wearing some ludicrously-revealing outsits. This is a popular topic of discussion for Disney Park fans and Guests, as well as the general public.

Social media sites have exponentially increased the frequency of these situations, with some Guests seeking out attention and clout. One Guest shared a video that was very in-your-face, dancing suggestively in front of Guests.

That’s not the worst part, though, as the Guest wasn’t wearing any pants.

The incident took place in Disney Springs, with the Guest dropping to the floor and shaking their rear end in front of Guests, some of which appeared to be young children. This is, of course, extremely against Disney’s rules and could’ve easily resulted in a ban from Disney Springs or even the Walt Disney World Resort entirely.

To make matters worse, the Guest was wearing a thong bikini bottom, leaving nothing to the imagination. The video only lasted a few seconds but left a major impact on the Disney Parks community and the general public.

The video was shared on places like Reddit, where it got over 20 thousand reactions.

If Guests happen to break Disney’s dress code rules, they are typically given a voucher that allows them to buy replacement clothes for them to wear at the Parks. This is an incredibly nice gesture by Disney, but some Guests have taken advantage of it, wearing clothes that would require them to change on purpose, thus receiving clothes for free.

One Guest was stopped at the front gate due to her ultra-revealing bikini top.

Other Malfunctions

To wrap things up, let’s take a look at some other miscellaneous “adventures” that have occurred at the Disney Parks and Resorts recently. One of the most viral examples actually happened at Disneyland Paris in Chessy, France, where a Disney Cast Member actually interrupted a sweet proposal moment in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The video shows a man on his knees in front of his partner, proposing to her in front of thousands of other Guests. Then suddenly, a Cast Member appears and tells them they have to stop and move off of the stage.

As reported by Newsweek, the original video claimed that a friend “actually asked a female co-worker” if proposing on the platform was OK. “The woman gave him permission, this POS ran up to him and [took] the ring,” the poster said.

The Disneyland Paris Resort eventually apologized for the situation.

The decision to shut down both versions of Splash Mountain proved to be quite controversial, so much so that a portion of Disney Guests started a petition to “Save Splash Mountain.” This, of course, went nowhere but received a shocking amount of signatures from disgruntled fans.

The ride closed earlier in 2023, making way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a brand-new ride based on Disney’s 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. This new attraction will use the same building and track but provide an entirely new experience focusing on Princess Tiana.

The Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort caught fire multiple times in the last year as well, with several areas of the theme park suffering fire damage. One of the more intense examples happened at EPCOT in the World Showcase section of the Park. However, no discussion about fires at Disney would be complete without bringing up the Fantasmic! disaster of 2023 at Disneyland.

The gigantic Maleficent dragon animatronic caught fire mid-show, bursting into flames before Guest’s eyes. The damage proved to be too much, with Disney announcing the dragon would be removed from the show permanently. Fantasmic! is still on hiatus at the Disneyland Resort, but it can still be watched at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

While some of these stories may be funny, they serve as a great reminder to always follow the rules and abide by Disney’s regulations while inside the theme parks. No matter if you’re at Disneyland in California or at Tokyo DisneySea in Japan, it’s always beneficial to follow the rules.

For a full list of things that could get you kicked out of the Disney Parks, click here.

Have you ever witnessed someone break the rules at Disney? What’s your most bizarre experience while visiting the Disney Parks?