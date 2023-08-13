Disney Clarifies Imminent Closure of Iconic Space Mountain

In a new update, Disney clarifies an imminent closure.

There are so many incredible rides and attractions at the Disney Parks. From slow-moving ark rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and “it’s a small world” to more thrilling adventures like Expedition Everest and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, there’s something for every Guest to enjoy.

However, few attractions compare to the incredible history of Space Mountain.

Unfortunately, this classic adventure will be closing soon at the Disneyland Resort, as we recently reported on here at Inside the Magic. This closure came as a surprise, being announced out of nowhere. Space Mountain will be closing on September 18, meaning Guests only have a month left t enjoy this experience.

To make matters worse, this closure was indefinite, meaning we had no clue when Space Mountain would return to the Disneyland Resort. That is, until now.

Disneyland’s official website now lists Space Mountain as closed until “mid-Fall 2023,” meaning Disney expects to complete the refurbishment fairly quickly.

While this is still not quite as definitive as we would’ve liked, we are glad to know Disney aims for a specific timeframe.

As we said, Space Mountain is one of if not Disney’s most iconic and beloved theme park attractions of all time and can be found at several other Disney Resorts across the globe, such as Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

The version found at Tokyo Disneyland will be permanently closing in 2024, with Disney planning to overhaul the ride and the entire Tomorrowland theme park area.

What’s your favorite Disney Park ride or attraction? Do you enjoy riding Space Mountain?