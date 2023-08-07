Disneyland Closing Iconic Coaster Indefinitely

An iconic part of the Disney Parks is closing indefinitely.

The Disney Parks and Resorts all contain osm of the most beloved theme park experiences in the entire world. Rides like Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Expedition Everest, Flight of Passage, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance are all incredible attractions that have provided thrills, chills, and magical memories for millions of Guests.

However, few are as fun or as iconic as Space Mountain. This thrilling roller coaster is about as iconic as you can get, taking Guests on a thrilling journey through space.

Space Mountain can be found at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris, each featuring its own unique experiences and quirks for Guests.

Unfortunately, this legendary attraction will be closing soon for an indefinite amount of time at Disneyland. Starting September 18, 2023, Space Mountain will close at Disneyland Park. At this time, there is no reopening date.

We do not know what exactly Sace Mountain will be closing, other than general maintenance. As we said, Space Mountain is an incredibly iconic roller coaster that can be found across all Disney Parks. The version found at the Tokyo Disney Resort will soon be getting a major upgrade.

Starting in 2024, Space Mountain as we know it will close forever at the Tokyo Resort as Disney prepares to completely overhaul the attraction.

The concept art above was released last year, giving fans something to look forward to. The entire Tomorrowland section of the Park will be transformed, too, with the project costing around $440 million.

What’s your favorite Disney roller coaster? Do you enjoy riding Space Mountain? Let us know in the comment section below!