DeSantis Losing Crucial Republican Support Over Disney Attack

The Florida Gov. is losing critical support.

The last few months have been extremely tumultuous for both The Walt Disney Company and the State of Florida. The two parties are entangled in a feud that can only be deemed excessive at this point, stemming all the way back to early 2022.

Tensions started rising shortly after Disney, then led by CEO Bob Chapek, publicly denounced Florida’s extremely controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, more commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

This led Gov. Ron DeSantis on a path that would ultimately see Disney stripped of its self-governing status in Florida, with the state taking over control of Disney’s former Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Disney did not back down easily, though, filing a lawsuit against Ron DeSantis for a violation of the 1st Amendment. DeSantis countersued The Walt Disney Company in an attempt to get the lawsuit dismissed but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Now, the Florida Gov. is losings support among those who used to back him. According to a recent report, a group comprised of mostly former Republican high-level officials are calling out DeSantis for his takeover of Disney World’s district, calling it “severely damaging to the political, social, and economic fabric of the State.”

The group filed what is called a “friend of the court” brief earlier in July in regard to Disney’s lawsuit against the Florida Gov.

The goal was to demonstrate “how the path the Governor has chosen is corrosive to the form of democracy envisioned by the Constitution, and to re-emphasize this Court’s critical constitutional role in curbing the excesses of governance by retaliation.”