Beloved Disney World Hotel Partially Destroyed, Blocked From Guests

An iconic piece of Walt Disney World history looks absolutely destroyed.

The Walt Disney World Resort is a massive destination featuring four theme parks, two water parks, and a huge shopping and dining center.

However, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” features a whopping 32 different hotels and Resorts to choose from as well, ranging from “value-priced” rooms like Pop Century and the suite of All-Star Resorts to luxurious and immersive Resorts. The most popular and famous are Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and of course, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

These three hotels are some of the most infamous and iconic Resorts in the world, each offering its own vibe, atmosphere, and theming.

Unfortunately, the vibes have been interrupted at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

In late 2022, Walt Disney World announced that refurbishments would be headed to several iconic hotels, including the Grand Floridian. The main lobby is being worked on and looks absolutely destroyed currently.

Walls are up, blocking Guests from entering, but that doesn’t mean they can’t take a peek at what’s going on. A recent photo taken by a Guest revealed the current state of this once-iconic lobby:

Grand Flo lobby everyone 🥲 pic.twitter.com/67ywf3Dgim — epcot barbie 🌐 is married (@mirandaiiisms) August 4, 2023

Disney has been reworking this iconic hotel for months, with no end in sight.

Disney’s Grand Floridian celebrated its 35th anniversary on July 1, 2023. In keeping with the Resort’s Victorian theme, there have already been some “grand” touches made to blend the storybook feel and Victorian elegance into a unified theme. Guest rooms are currently being renovated as well.

