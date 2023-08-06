Wild Disney Guest Climbs on Top of Bus, Causes Chaos For Police

A wild Guest caused chaos during an incident involving a Disney World bus. Check it out!

The Walt Disney World Resort features a wide range of incredible transportation services that Guests can use. This is a necessity considering the sheer size of the Resort. However, no one could’ve guessed what would happen over the weekend at the Walt Disney World Resort.

As reported by Orlando Theme Park Zone, a Guest climbed onto the roof of a bus. The Guest remained on top of the bus and refused to listen to the police after they arrived.

Photos show the Guest sitting on top of a bus used by the Disney College Program. The incident occurred around the Disney Springs area, Walt Disney World’s massive shopping and dining center.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing several police officers attempt to take the Guest down. The Guest was allegedly jumping up and down on the bus as well.

This is where the story ends, for now. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Disney World news updates!

As we said, the Walt Disney World Resort features a ton of different ways to navigate the massive Orlando, Florida Resort. Guests can use the aforementioned bys service but also use boats, ride-share services, and of course, the iconic Monorail.

More daring Guests can even walk to certain Parks like Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and EPCOT, depending on which Resort they are staying at.

Guests can also use Disney’s newest transportation service, the Skyliner. This incredible experience takes Guests high above “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” quickly transporting them between EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios as well as several hotels.

