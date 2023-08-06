Most Disney Park Attractions Forced to Close

Multiple rides had to close.

There is no denying that the biggest draw of the Disney Parks and Resorts is the incredible rides and attractions that Guests can find around every corner. Whether it’s Space Mountain and Expedition Everest or Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world,” there’s no end in sight to the fantastic experiences only Disney can provide at its theme parks.

Unfortunately, these are still theme parks, meaning they have to abide by the rules other places like Universal Studios and Six Flags face.

Recently, one Disney Resort had to shut down multiple rides and attractions due to inclement weather.

This occurred at the Disneyland Paris Resort, with most outdoor attractions being forced to close at the Resort due to the sour weather:

🌩️ A severe weather alert is currently in effect across the Resort due to thunderstorms approaching. Most outdoor attractions have been temporarily closed. pic.twitter.com/KlNUDGPESR — DLP Report (@DLPReport) August 4, 2023

Multiple rides and attractions had to close temporarily while the bad weather passed. Thankfully, everything was able to continue normal operation shortly after.

It seems like all the Disney parks and Resorts have been hit with some harsh weather recently. Over at the Walt Disney World Resort, it’s been raining quite a bit.

Puddles and pools of water blocked Guests’ paths at the Parks. It rained so much that some of the pipes even burst at the Orlando, Florida Resort, something that has happened many times before.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has been making headlines for several months due to the ongoing Cast Member strike.

Starting earlier this summer, Cast Members working at the Disneyland Paris Resort went on strike, publicly protesting their current working conditions and wages.s

Hundreds of employees joined in, blocking Resort attractions from Guests. Employees even went so far as to block the entrance to the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle at the center of Disneyland Park.

There is no end in sight to this disagreement, with the Resort having no choice but to offer Guests refunds for the lackluster experience as a result of the strikes.

