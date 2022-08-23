Disney World Ride Building Closed After Pipe Bursts, Water Sprays Everywhere

Earlier today, a Walt Disney World location was forced to close due to a supposed burst water pipe. The incident happened at EPCOT, specifically at the Imagination Pavillion.

Everyone knows about the beloved water feature just outside, the one that sprays a shot of water across several “pads” sprinkled around the building, but this burst pipe caused a huge amount of water to spray out.

EPCOT’s Imagination Pavillion area houses the infamous Journey Into Imagination With Figment attraction, with Disney & Pixar’s Short Film Festival located nearby as well. The area features the iconic glass pyramid roofing, which used to hold the second floor of the interactive pavilion. This was later closed and turned into a DVC member lounge.

The area, while dated, is a reminder of what EPCOT once was, and though it’s changing, there are still remnants of what EPCOT truly represents. From Frozen Ever After to Test Track to Soarin’, the E-Ticket attractions are sparse; however, there is still plenty to do when Guests visit the park.

Most recently, EPCOT just welcomed its first-ever roller coaster in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Going back to the burst pipe, a few videos were shared online of the incident. You can see a few examples of the “chaos” below, as shared by Luke Bouma (LukeBK) on Twitter:

The area was closed down and, as of publishing this article, still remains closed. We are unsure when the Imagination Pavillion will reopen for Guests to enjoy.

If you are planning to visit EPCOT in the near future, it’s important to note that Future World is undergoing a huge renovation currently. The construction is happening as part of EPCOT’s overhaul, which will divide the section of the Park into three entirely new “neighborhoods”. These three locations will be called World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature.

Are you visiting EPCOT soon?