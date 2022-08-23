Disney Shares New Artwork That Inspired Splash Mountain Retheme

Few things are more talked about in the Disney community than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.

To build anticipation and excitement for this project, Disney recently revealed new details about the upcoming retheme, sharing artwork that inspired it. In the reveal, Carmen Smith, Senior Vice President, Creative Development – Product/Content & Inclusive Strategies, discussed various sources of inspiration for Disney Imagineers who are working on the project.

In the video, Carman stated the following:

“To ensure this experience authentically reflects the real-life inspiration of Tiana’s story, Imagineers have consulted and collaborated with a host of academics, musicians and artists across the New Orleans region.”

When the Walt Disney Imagineering project team first searched for inspiration, they were drawn to the work of the incredibly-talented Sharika Mahdi. Sharika is an artist who has contributed a unique and authentic perspective to the project, working hard to truly capture the essence of New Orleans.

Sharika was commissioned by WDI. “Making a big deal about everything and celebrating everything,” Sharika remarks of the region that inspired her work and Disney’s, “I want to show this is what it’s about, being a part of New Orleans and being a part of the culture. You can check out the full video from the Disney Parks YouTube channel below:

The upcoming theme of the attraction is slated to open sometime in 2024, and we could not be more excited. Disney promised even more information on the new attraction at its upcoming D23 event.

As stated on the official Disney Parks Blog, Guests will be able to explore all kinds of upcoming projects that Disney has planned, including the highly-anticipated Splash Mountain retheme:

“From the moment D23 Expo 2022 begins, attendees will be able to explore the Disney Parks Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion and step right into the new stories, attractions and adventures Disney Imagineers are bringing to life around the globe. There will be behind-the-scenes glimpses of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the transformation of EPCOT, new Frozen-themed experiences, Disney Cruise Line, live entertainment and more to explore at the pavilion.”

Disney D23 is “The largest Disney fan event in the world,” and this year’s expo will be no different. This year’s D23 Expo celebrates the wonderful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars across film, television, theme parks, and more!

The event starts on September 9, but we hope you have already bought your passes because, as of now, tickets are now completely sold out. While we don’t have any concrete information on what will be discussed, we have a few things to look forward to, especially when it comes to the Disney Parks. One of the major projects fans have been clamoring for ever since 2017’s D23 expo is the official opening of Magic Kingdom’s brand-new TRON roller coaster.

