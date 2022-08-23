Disney Cast Member Reportedly Diagnosed With Monkeypox

In what seems like a continuation of weekly “unprecedented events,” the country recently announced that the monkeypox virus is now a national health emergency. As of now, America has surpassed 15,000 reported cases, making it the country with the most cases in the world at the time of publishing this article.

Transmission of monkeypox typically takes skin-to-skin or another close contact to transmit, according to the Georgia Department of Health. We reported on a confirmed case from a Six Flags worker, and now, a Disneyland Cast Member has reportedly also contracted the disease.

So probably because Disney isn’t gonna put it out, just so y’all know, we have a confirmed case of monkeypox at the resort. — a cocoon of anxiety (@silly_cinder) August 21, 2022

This is certainly not an official confirmation, but the report claims that the affected Cast Member shared their diagnosis on a Cast Member page. The DPH says touching items like clothing or linens that previously touched the rash or body fluids is one-way monkeypox spreads but has not been identified as a common mode of transmission in this outbreak or for monkeypox in general.

Common activities like walking past people, dealing with physical money, and touching door handles carry far lower risks than items like bedding or towels, according to the DPH.

As per the CDC, the full list of Monkeypox signs and symptoms can be found below:

Monkeypox symptoms People with monkeypox get a rash that may be located on or near the genitals (penis, testicles, labia, and vagina) or anus (butthole) and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth. The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing.

The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy. Other symptoms of monkeypox can include: Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough) You may experience all or only a few symptoms

Sometimes, people have flu-like symptoms before the rash.

Some people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms.

Others only experience a rash.

