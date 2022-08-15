Six Flags Employee Tests Positive For Monkeypox

In what seems like a continuation of weekly “unprecedented events,” America has just announced the monkeypox virus a national health emergency. So far, there have been more than 6,616 cases recorded in the U.S., but that is likely an undercount. Transmission of monkeypox typically takes skin-to-skin or another close contact to transmit, according to the Georgia Department of Health.

“I couldn’t believe I got it,” said the 28-year-old worker.

The man is an employee of Six Flags Over Georgia, a Six Flags Park located near Atlanta. “Now I’m here, and now I have to get treated,” said the employee. “It’s just the fact that there are a lot of people that work there. There are a lot of guests that come in and out of the park every day that we operate,” he said.

Despite claiming he contracted monkeypox from the Park, he says Six Flags has done a great job with sanitizing in recent months.

