Guest Kicked From Roller Coaster Due to Her Size, Calls Out Theme Park

Cedar Point describes itself as a must-do experience for anyone visiting Ohio. The Park features 70 rides, from the family-friendly Snake River Expedition to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force. The Park also boasts an array of live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events. Cedar Point has a little bit of something for every Guest. In addition, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is right next door and is home to multiple water gadgets, pools for younger Guests, and slides for the whole family.

However, one Guest shared a very disappointing and traumatic experience they had while visiting and called the amusement park out on social media.

Reagan (@rae.moody) posted two videos on TikTok last month, dezcriging an embarrassing situation she had while visiting the Park with her husband. She and her husband sat down on one of the roller coasters at the Park but the ride operators had trouble getting the safety bar to lower completely.

Because of this, Reagan was singled out despite other Guests reportedly being bigger than her on the same ride vehicle. After a few more attempts, she was eventually told she would have to leave and be escorted off the ride:

who lets their employees treat people this way?! after this experience i hid behind a garbage can and sobbed

The story was continued in part two where she talks about how embarrassed she was as well as how other Guests made her feel incredibly self-conscious about her body:

i will NEVER go back to Cedar Point. its been 24hrs since ive eaten but i cannot even look at food without crying

Because of this situation, Raegan stated she would never return to Cedar Point and asks why the employees acted the way they did toward someone on the “plus size.” This is not the first time we have seen something like this happen at the Ohio theme park. A similar report was shared by a Guest explaining that they, too, were told they were “too big” to ride any of the attractions.

Theme parks across the globe have health and safety standards, rules, and strict guidelines to follow to ensure the attraction a Guest chooses to experience is safe and comfortable. However, there are certain rides that are just not able to accommodate all Guests. This could be due to height, weight, or conditions, and information for most of these restrictions can be found somewhere within the theme park or online. It’s always important to read these safety signs and weight limit warnings posted outside attractions, but according to Raegan, there was no such warning for this particular ride.

Have you or someone you know experienced something like this before at a theme park?