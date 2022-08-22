Disney’s Bath Product Provider H20+ Announces Closure

Have you recently stayed at a Disney resort? If so, you’re probably familiar with the H20+ sea salt scented line of body wash and hair care products that can be found in your hotel room. All of the H20+ products are incredibly synonymous with the Disney experience these days, with some Guests even going to resell sites like eBay to get just a little more of that Disney magic.

H20 also has a skincare line with Disney that focuses on hydrating and refreshing the skin. These products can be found across many different Disney experiences, including the Parks and Cruise Line.

However, some big news was dropped today by the company, indicating Disney will need a new supplier very soon.

When looking at the H20+ website, a message appears front and center informing everyone that the business and brand will be retiring at the end of this year. The official statement from the website reads:

After 30+ amazing years of innovation, we have made the very difficult decision to retire the brand at the end of the year. Shop your favorites on Amazon while supplies last.

There is no reason given as to why this decision was made, but we are shocked and saddened to learn this news, to say the least. A message can be found when scrolling down on the website as well, which reads:

H2O+ products will be available exclusively on Amazon, and we will no longer be accepting orders on H2OPlus.com. Continue to read in-depth product information and easily find the links to your products on Amazon.

This is some big news, especially considering H2O+ has been the Official Sponsor of Disney since 2006. H20+ products can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, Hawaii, and Disney Cruise Line.

There’s even a full Disney collaboration with the H20+ brand, which you can, for the time being, check out here. All items are on sale and will definitely go quickly!

So far, Disney has not made an official statement on this news or announced what will replace the current line of H20+ products at its Resorts. Be sure to check back here for more news as it becomes available!

Will you miss using these products at Disney?