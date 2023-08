Universal Studios Theme Park

What is Universal Islands of Adventure

Just a short walk away from the original Universal Orlando Park, is Islands of Adventure. Islands of Adventure is the newer of the two Parks and opened in the summer of 1990 to bring more of our favorite movies to life. This Park is so much fun, from Jurassic Park thrills to Dr. Seuss’s antics at Suess Landing and Harry Potter magic! The Disney magic is hard to beat, but if you want to expand your vacation fun to include Hogwarts Castle and not just Cinderella Castle, this article is for you. Universal’s Islands of Adventure Map To browse a map of the Park, check this website. As you can imagine, wait times can climb high. Between the lines for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and a ride on Jurassic World VelociCoaster you could be in line for quite a while. Check out the Universal Islands of Adventure Express Pass to reduce wait times and pack more fun into your Park day. Islands of Adventure theme Park is composed of Park areas that include: Port of Entry

Marvel Super Hero Island

Skull Island: Reign of King Kong

Jurassic Park

Toon Lagoon

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter- Hogsmeade

The Lost Continent

Suess Landing You’ll Get You Roller Coaster Fix Of course, Walt Disney World Resort does have some great rollercoasters. But all in all, I must give the coster award to Universal Studios Orlando. Specifically, Universal Studios Islands of Adventure delivers a diverse range of scream-inducing, well-themed, and smooth coasters. If you know anything about Universal Studios, chances are you’ve heard of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The ride car, animal scenes, and audio makes this rollercoaster as immersive as a storybook ride. Jurassic World VelociCoaster is the newest of the Islands of Adventure rollercoasters and is a Guest favorite. In fact, it was named in the top 10 best new coasters in 2021 by the USA Today Reader’s Choice Award!

Seuss Landing Will Give You the Best Character Vibes. If you were a Disney fan that loved the color and cartoonish adorableness of Toon Town, I bet you'll be a massive fan of Seuss Landing. I grew up on Dr. Seuss's books, so this section of the Park is exactly like walking into a storybook. I love seeing the stubborn Zax, spinning through the Cat and the Hat Storybook ride, posing for photos under the Truffula trees, and even snagging some Green Eggs and Ham-styled sweets.

Step Into the World of Harry Potter

Universal Studios Park and Islands of Adventure have gained significant popularity over the years as these theme Parks added and expanded the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Guests of Islands of Adventure can wander the charming village of Hogsmeade. You can relax with a butterbeer at the Three Broomsticks, watch the Frog Choir perform, learn about magical creatures with the beloved Groundskeeper Hagrid, or even venture into the Forbidden Forest. If you have a two Park Pass, you can board the Hogwarts Express to Universal Studios to see Diagon Alley.

The attention to detail and the magic of this section of the Park could not get any better. Fans of the Harry Potter franchise must make time for a vacation at Universal Studios Orlando just to see the fantastic Harry Potter attractions. Lucky for you, there are so many other rides and sights to enjoy during your visit.