Disney’s Strange Decision Mocked by Universal Orlando

Walt Disney World Resort has puzzled the social media community with its latest decision, and its biggest competition– Universal Orlando Resort– has taken notice.

The competition between Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort has always been a point of conversation, but it has really begun to heat up over the last couple of years. Universal Orlando Resort has made major strides in the last few years, adding several attractions and taking away market share that once belonged solely to Disney.

Many Disney Park fans have shared how they’ve become more likely to visit Universal Studios Orlando, especially over the last couple of years. This is only expected to grow when Universal adds its new theme park, Epic Universe, in 2025. The latest theme park attendance numbers show that Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are still behind in terms of catching up with Magic Kingdom Park, but they’re right on par and surpassing most of the other Disney Parks.

Of course, Disney has made strides of its own in the last several months. Disney disney annual pass insidethemagic.net and the company has taken a stronger look at decreasing prices. These decisions, at least in part, are due to the traction that Universal Orlando has gained.

While Disney remains relatively quiet on social media, Universal Orlando has become one of the most popular follows on Twitter. The social media team is always Tweeting well-timed quips and, every now and then, they poke fun at the competition.

If you’ve been following Disney Parks this week, you know that they’ve been teasing a major announcement as part of their Halfway to Holidays promotion. To do this, they’ve been Tweeting latitude and longitude coordinates of many different locations around the world. The reason? Strangely, we don’t why at the time of this writing.

UPDATE We’ve just got word that the reindeer is wearing their sleigh collar with a built-in Gifting Presents System (GPS). Stand by for signal…

🦌 63.364786, -85.331297 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 12, 2023

Universal Orlando clearly took notice, though, and Tweeted out their own coordinates. Of course, these map coordinates will take you directly to Universal Studios Orlando, Universal CityWalk, and the theme parks.

28.4743° N, 81.4678° W

🌎 28.4743° N, 81.4678° W — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 14, 2023

The Tweet has since received nearly 12,000 views with hundreds of likes.

Of course, we’ll have to wait to see what the major announcements might be for Disney World. Both theme park areas have their own specific Holiday celebrations that bring in thousands of Guests each November and December.

Disney’s most popular celebrations are at Magic Kingdom, where Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party takes place, but there’s also the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays and much more. At Universal Studios Florida, Guests can enjoy the Macy’s Day Christmas Parade and can walk next door for Grinchmas, which takes place at Seuss Landing in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

